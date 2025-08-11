Lop Buri temple faces dual fraud probes over donations and land ownership

A Thai spiritual medium and the abbot of Wat Phrabat Nampu in the central province of Lop Buri shifted the blame for alleged embezzlement onto each other, while an alleged land fraud within the temple came to light.

The abbot, Phra Alongkot, called on spiritual medium Sakesan “Bee” Bubsuebsakun to clarify the matter of missing donations to him and the public. Bee was accused of embezzling part of the funds raised in a campaign to support AIDS patients under the temple’s care.

According to Alongkot, Bee’s secretary told him that Bee withdrew 2.3 million baht from the donation account but handed over only 2 million baht. The abbot insisted he did not directly accuse Bee of embezzlement but wanted Bee to explain himself.

The case has drawn public attention, with many pointing to Bee’s apparent wealth, including a luxury house and several high-end cars, which have fuelled suspicion.

Bee was summoned for questioning by officers from the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) and denied all accusations. Police have not yet disclosed the full details of the case, but confirmed finding 5.4 million baht in the donation account.

When asked why the money had been given to the abbot in cash, Bee claimed it was at Alongkot’s request. However, Alongkot offered a different account, stating that he had never checked the donation account or interfered in the donation process.

While the embezzlement allegations against Bee are under investigation, another controversy has emerged at Wat Phrabat Nampu. The temple is accused of purchasing more than 760 acres of land with donation money, but the land is reportedly registered in the name of a woman, Worrasuda, rather than the temple or its AIDS organisation.

Alongkot admitted that the land was bought under the name of the temple’s former manager, Thanachai, who died from COVID-19. Ownership of the land subsequently passed to his relative, Worrasuda.

The abbot said that he and the temple’s new manager are working to transfer the land’s ownership to the temple and urged Worrasuda to cooperate.

Initially, Worrasuda told the media that she did own the land but had never used it for personal benefit. She added that she had already made a will specifying that the land would go to the temple after her death.

This statement prompted public questions over why she had not transferred ownership while still alive. Worrasuda later changed her position, saying she was now willing to return the land to the temple.

PPTV HD reported that the temple’s lawyer, Kirdpon Kaewkird, has withdrawn from the case, citing health issues. He also admitted to the media that he was curious about the ownership dispute.

CIB officers are continuing their investigation into the temple’s financial transactions and assets, alongside the probe into the embezzlement allegations against Bee. Officers have pledged to prosecute anyone found guilty of fraud in order to ensure justice for donors.