Not sure what to do for Mother’s Day in Bangkok? Here are some lovely ways to celebrate

It’s Mother’s Day in Thailand tomorrow! Have you made plans yet? If not, there’s still plenty of time to surprise the matriarchs in your life with something thoughtful.

The day is celebrated on August 12 to honour Her Majesty Queen Sirikit’s birthday, and in Bangkok that means restaurants, cafés, and attractions are ready with special menus, offers, and experiences.

From delicious meals to thoughtful activities, there are countless ways to make mums, grandmothers, and all the mother figures in your life feel cherised. Here’s how to celebrate Thai Mother’s Day in Bangkok and make it a day to remember.

5 Things to do to celebrate Mother’s Day in Bangkok (2025)

Idea What You’ll Do Start the day with a jasmine garland Give mum a fragrant symbol of love and respect, either from the flower market or a local florist. Book a table for a Mother’s Day feast Treat her to an exclusive lunch, brunch, or dinner at one of Bangkok’s top dining spots. Slow down with afternoon tea Spend a relaxed afternoon enjoying pretty pastries and premium tea. Sweeten the day with a special cake Share a limited-edition cake crafted just for Mother’s Day. Relax together at the spa Indulge in massages, scrubs, and serene escapes at the city’s top spas.

1. Start the day with a jasmine garland

Jasmine flower garlands are a traditional Mother’s Day gift in Thailand. The white blossoms symbolise purity and the bond between a mother and child. On the morning of August 12, you’ll see market stalls and florists around the city filled with fragrant garlands ready to be given as a token of love and respect.

Head to Pak Khlong Talad, Bangkok’s famous flower market, if you want to make the gesture more special. The market runs 24 hours and is a lovely place to wander among mountains of blooms.

If you prefer to order ahead, Melrose Bangkok offers fresh and artificial garlands in various styles. Another Bangkok florist we recommend is Flowers by Napas. They create beautiful handmade designs in three different styles. Both shops offer delivery, so you can have your garland arrive in time for lunch or dinner.

For mums who aren’t fond of garlands, you can still make the day special with a beautiful bouquet. Take a look at our guide to the best florists in Bangkok for more ideas.

2. Book a table for a Mother’s Day feast

Food is at the centre of many Thai celebrations, and Mother’s Day is no exception. And since many fine-dining restaurants, rooftop bars, and riverside venues are preparing exclusive menus for the occassion, this is the perfect time to book a table somewhere she has always wanted to try.

If she loves Japanese, Nobu Bangkok is serving a four-course omakase lunch on August 12, complete with a welcome drink and handcrafted floral garland. You can expect dishes like Tuna Tataki with tofu sauce, Scallop Aji Amarillo Corn Rice, Umami Duck Breast, and a Citrus Jasmine dessert.

Leisurely brunch is a good idea for Mother’s Day, too, and one of the best places to do it is Lily’s at The Ritz-Carlton Bangkok. They’re hosting The Art of Gathering: Mother’s Day Edition, where you and your mum can enjoy free-flow shared plates, live cooking stations, Thai favourites, daytime cocktails, and live music.

Seafood fans should head to The Crystal Grill House, which celebrates from August 8 to 12 with a riverside seafood dinner. Its Ocean Grill Platter comes with king crab leg, Spanish octopus, jumbo tiger prawns, and scallops. Plus, mothers dining during this period receive a complimentary mocktail.

For a family-friendly feast, 57th Street at Bangkok Marriott Sukhumvit is offering a Come 4 Pay 3 brunch deal on August 12, where mums dine free with one child under 12 for each paying adult. With live music, a kids’ activity corner for flower garland making, and complimentary Thai toffee for all mothers, it’s perfect for families with young children.

3. Slow down with afternoon tea

Want something a bit more relaxed than dinner? Take your mum out for afternoon tea. Bangkok’s hotels are going all out this Mother’s Day with some seriously tempting treats.

Lakorn in Rosewood Bangkok is inviting you to find your Zen at their Karesansui Japanese Afteroon Tea. Inspired by peaceful rock gardens, you’ll find delicate savouries and pretty pastries that look almost too good to eat. It also comes with premium tea or coffee, and there’s even a little surprise just for mum.

Over at the InterContinental Bangkok’s Balcony Lounge, award-winning pastry chef Lawrence Bobo has created a Chocolate Afternoon Tea. He’s the guy who won World’s Best Chocolate Showpiece back in 2015, so you know the sweets are going to be next level.

4. Sweeten the day with a special cake

Mother’s Day calls for something beautiful to share. This year, some of Bangkok’s most talented bakers and pastry chefs are making limited-edition creations for the occassion.

Le Du Kaan is marking the day with an exclusive Jasmine Mousse Cake with Lychee Jelly. Floral and refreshing, this delicate dessert will be available during both lunch and dinner on August 12.

Sidhorn Kempinski’s Berthold Delikatessen is taking a more classic route with a Blueberry Vanilla Cake in soft blue, crowned with an intricate hand-piped garland. Elegant yet comforting, it’s available throughout August with a three-day pre-order.

5. Relax together at the spa

If there’s one day of the year when mums should be thorougly pampered, this is it. The Athénée Spa‘s Timeless Tranquility experience layers a gentle Organic Rice and Coffee Harmony Scrub with a choice of Siamese Flora or Muscle Release Massage, the finishes with an Organic Facial that brings out a fresh, natural glow.

Mums drawn to Thai-inspired pampering will love the Khao Chae Treatment at Mandara Spa in the Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel Bangkok. It begins with a fragrant Jasmine Foot Ritual before moving into a deeply relaxing Balinese Massage with Kao Chae massage oil.

Mövenpick BDMS Wellness Resort Bangkok also offers great spa packages. If you want to spoil your mum, give her the Mom’s Time package, which includes a customised massage using soothing jasmine oil. But if you want to unwind togehter, the Mom & Me package provides a shared escape with side-by-side treatments.

Do you want to pair self-care with good food? Pullman Bangkok King Power‘s Spa Day, Mom’s Way offers an aromatherapy massage followed by a choice of body scrub, facial, or foot massage, then wraps up with an à la carte meal at Cuisine Unplugged.

Mother’s Day in Bangkok can be as relaxed or as elaborate as you like. Some families start early with a temple visit, offering alms to monks as a way of making merit. Others prefer to sleep in and meet later for a long meal.

But if you can’t spend the entire day together, even a small gesture can mean a lot. A bouquet of jasmine, a phone call, or a handwritten card can make her feel loved. What matters most is the thought behind it, and in a city like Bangkok, you have endless ways to show it.