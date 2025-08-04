3 Thai girls missing after late-night escape from Chiang Mai school

Three Thai girls, aged between seven and nine, went missing after leaving their school in the northern province of Chiang Mai yesterday, August 3.

Officers from Mae Ai Police Station urged residents of Chiang Mai and nearby provinces to report any information that may assist in locating the three girls, who disappeared from Rajaprajanugroh 30 School in the Tha Ton sub-district, Mae Ai district, Chiang Mai province.

The girls are identified as seven year old Natnicha Phewkaew, nine year old Jomkwan Siamlai, and nine year old Kamonnit Wilai.

Officers reviewed CCTV footage and spotted the girls walking along a road at night. Two of them were seen carrying umbrellas at around 1am. They were reportedly seen walking past Mae Ai Luang Temple, Thairath School, and Mae Ai Fresh Market.

Police believe the girls may have entered one of 15 residential communities in the area: Ban San Kong, Ban San Phak La, Ban Hong, Ban Pu Chae, Ban Huay San, Ban Huay Mafueang, Ban Papong, Ban Huay Pu, Ban San Ton Muang, Ban Sdan Pa Hiao, Ban Khai, Ban Huay Sai, Ban Den, and Ban Mae Lae Ngarn.

Anyone who may have seen the three girls is urged to contact their guardians directly: Natnicha’s guardian, Thipsukhon Phewkaew: 091-848-4515, Jomkwan’s guardian, Lek Siamlai: 080-120-1680, and Kamonnit’s guardian, Rinthong Kunna: 084-226-4984.

Alternatively, the public can call the police on 053-459-033 at any time with information that could help locate the missing children.

The school has yet to provide any official explanation for why the girls left their dormitory during the night. Thai netizens speculated that they may have been homesick and attempted to return home, but were likely deterred by the risks involved in the journey.

Police and local officials announced that drones will be deployed in the search for the missing girls. Authorities also urged the public not to panic amid concerns surrounding the nationwide drone ban, which was recently introduced following tensions between Thailand and Cambodia.