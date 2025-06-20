Thai couple accused of faking rape to extort former police officer

A Thai couple accused a former police officer of raping and accused another officer of extorting 15,000 baht, but a lawyer later discovered that the pair withheld significant information about the case.

The couple, known as Em and Bee, sought assistance from well-known lawyer Paisarn Rueangrit. They claimed to have filed complaints with local police, but alleged that no progress was made. They expressed concern about receiving a fair investigation, as the accused parties were police officers.

Em and Bee explained that they had pawned their car at a garage in Pathum Thani province due to financial difficulties. Unable to repay the debt, they resorted to stealing the car back from the garage. They confessed and admitted their wrongdoing.

The car shop owner filed a theft complaint. To avoid prosecution, the couple turned to a former police officer named Kaek, who allegedly claimed to have close ties with a former Royal Thai Police commissioner.

Em and Bee later had a falling out. Bee said that during this time, she sought advice from Kaek, who lured her into meeting him. She travelled with him in his car, but he allegedly drove her to a resort instead of the agreed location.

Bee claimed that Kaek raped her and held her at the resort for several days until she begged for her release. She showed photos of bruises and injuries, alleging that Kaek had also physically assaulted her.

She subsequently filed a rape complaint. After reuniting, Em and Bee reached out to a prominent police influencer via Facebook, but the page’s administrator, reportedly a police officer, responded. This policeman allegedly demanded 15,000 baht in exchange for assistance.

Despite the payment, neither the rape nor theft cases progressed. The couple later learned that the administrator had claimed to be close to lawyer Paisarn, prompting them to contact him directly for help and to verify the administrator’s claims.

Before offering legal assistance, Paisarn investigated the case and discovered discrepancies. He found that the couple failed to disclose that Bee had accepted 100,000 baht in compensation from Kaek, who had agreed to pay to avoid further complications.

A medical examination also showed no signs of sexual assault, and CCTV footage from the resort and a nearby restaurant indicated that Bee did not appear distressed. Contrary to her claims, Kaek had even taken her out to dinner, suggesting she was not being detained.

Paisarn also consulted with the police officer overseeing the rape case, who revealed that investigators suspected Em and Bee had fabricated the rape allegation to extort money from Kaek. Bee had submitted a video as evidence, but officers believed the footage showed consensual activity.

Regarding the extortion allegation, Paisarn spoke with the accused page administrator, who admitted to requesting the 15,000 baht but claimed it was a legal fee to hire a lawyer, as the couple had requested. He expressed a willingness to return the money.

Paisarn told Channel 8 that he considered all sides of the story and would continue reviewing the details thoroughly. He pledged to ensure justice for all parties involved.