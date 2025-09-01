National park officers seize sacred stones in Prachuap Khiri Khan

In Prachuap Khiri Khan, officers from Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park confiscated 202.5 kilogrammes of Hin Phra That stones, believed to be intended for sale in the highly sought-after amulet market. Police are urgently pursuing those responsible for the illegal extraction.

Today, September 1, Pisith Charoensuk, the head of Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park, reported that patrol teams from units 1 and 3, along with the Bueng Bua Nature Study Centre, collaborated with the Division 3 Phetchaburi branch’s enforcement team.

They searched for the entrance to Hu Bo Ta Tab, Moo 5, Ban Koh Phai, Rai Mai subdistrict, Sam Roi Yot district. During the patrol, a green medium-sized fibreglass boat was found, containing five modified fertiliser bags used as backpacks. These bags were later discovered to contain stone fragments weighing a total of 202.5 kilogrammes, presumed to be intended for smuggling out of the area.

Although the perpetrators evaded capture before the police arrived, all confiscated items were recorded at the Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park headquarters. The items and documentation were handed over to the Sam Roi Yot Police Station to expedite the investigation and legal proceedings against the offenders.

The stones, locally referred to as Hin Phra That or Hin Phra That Sam Roi Yot, are limestone containing spherical grains or fibrous textures. Among enthusiasts of sacred objects and spiritual practices, these stones are believed to possess spiritual significance, offering protection, invulnerability, and fortune.

Their high demand extends beyond Thailand, attracting interest from international collectors, including Taiwanese people. The mystique and legends associated with these stones contribute to their significant market value compared to stones from other sources.

Illegally extracting or cutting stones from the national park for sale severely damages natural resources, as these stones are integral to the limestone mountain ecosystem. Removing them destabilises soil and alters the environment, directly affecting local flora and fauna.

Additionally, such actions violate the National Park Act of 2019 and related laws, which impose severe penalties, including imprisonment and fines, reported KhaoSod.

