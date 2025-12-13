EU to impose import fees on low-value imports from July 2026

Photo via Route66

European Union (EU) finance ministers have agreed to impose a €3 import fee on low-value imports starting July 2026, in a bid to manage the rising number of small parcels entering the bloc from e-commerce platforms such as Shein and Temu.

The decision, announced yesterday, December 12, follows growing concern among EU retailers over what they describe as unfair competition from overseas sellers, particularly from China.

According to official data, 4.6 billion small retail packages were imported into the EU last year, more than 145 every second. Around 91% of those shipments originated from China, and volumes are expected to continue growing.

The new flat-rate fee will be applied per item if packages contain different products. However, for shipments with multiple units of the same product, the duty will only apply once, a spokesperson for the European Council confirmed to Agence France-Presse (AFP).

The measure is temporary and will take effect from July 1, 2026. It will remain in place until a long-term tax structure is finalised by the bloc.

The move follows the EU’s decision to end a previous exemption that allowed packages valued under €150 to enter the 27-member bloc without duties. That exemption had been widely used by Chinese-founded platforms to ship goods directly to European consumers.

In a statement, the European Council said the levy was introduced to address multiple concerns raised by the surge in duty-free imports.

“This temporary measure responds to the fact that such parcels currently enter the EU duty-free, leading to unfair competition… high levels of fraud and environmental concerns.”

Bangkok Post reported that the EU is also considering a separate handling fee on small packages. In May, the European Commission proposed a €2 fee, though member states have not yet reached an agreement on the exact amount. If approved, that additional fee could come into force by late 2026.

In the meantime, some member states have introduced their own measures. Romania, for example, has already implemented a €5 duty on small parcel imports.

