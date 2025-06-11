Bangkok minimarts busted for selling illegal drugs and herbs

In a major crackdown on illegal drug sales, the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) raided six minimarts in Bangkok for illegally selling drugs and unregistered herbal products.

The operation, led by Police Lieutenant General Jiraphop Phuridet, Commissioner-General of the CIB, and Dr Surachoke Tangwiwat, Secretary-General of the FDA, resulted in the arrest of five suspects, all employees who were not licensed pharmacists. Over 5,000 illegal items, including modern medicines and herbal products, were confiscated.

The raids targeted branches of the THAILAND 100 BAHT SHOP chain, a well-known minimart that sells general products.

Police had received a complaint from the FDA regarding the store’s suspected illegal sales of drugs and herbal products without the necessary licenses.

On Friday, June 6, CIB and FDA officers inspected locations in Chatuchak and Pratunam, where they found several products being sold without the required permissions.

THAILAND 100 BAHT SHOP had six locations involved in the illegal sale, including three in Chatuchak Market and others in Pratunam, Bangkok. In total, officers seized 351 items of modern medicine, 82 herbal products, and six unregistered herbal items, all valued at over 260,000 baht.

At these stores, employees, some foreign nationals, were found selling drugs and herbal products, but were not pharmacists. This breach of regulations violates the Pharmacy Profession Act 1994 and the Drug Act 1967.

Among the suspects arrested were Nonglak, Chanisara, Thiri, Yuya, and Panh, all facing charges for selling drugs without permission, practising pharmacy without a licence, and, in some cases, working without a valid work permit.

Foreign workers were also involved, which compounded the offence under the Foreign Employment Management Act 1967, reported Matichon.

Police Major General Pattanasak Bupphasuwan, Commander of the Consumer Protection Police Division, emphasised the potential risks of purchasing drugs and herbal products from unlicensed outlets.

“These stores endanger public health as they sell products without the necessary expertise, putting lives at risk.”

The FDA has urged consumers to be cautious when purchasing medicines or herbal products. All health products, including food, medicine, and cosmetics, must be registered with the FDA, and only licensed stores with qualified pharmacists should be trusted for advice.

Police warned that selling unlicensed drugs could lead to severe penalties, including imprisonment and fines. Meanwhile, the FDA continues to monitor illegal activities and encourages the public to report suspicious establishments via their hotline or website.