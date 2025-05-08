Thai ministry discusses agricultural product labelling for safety

Agricultural labelling plan aims to boost transparency and promote local produce for international markets

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal5 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, May 8, 2025
52 1 minute read
Thai ministry discusses agricultural product labelling for safety
Pictures courtesy of Ministry of Agriculture Facebook

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives Itti Sirilattayakarn chaired a meeting to discuss plans for agricultural product labelling.

The meeting, held in meeting room 134 at the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, involved representatives from key departments such as the National Bureau of Agricultural Commodity and Food Standards (ACFS), the Department of Fisheries, the Department of Livestock Development, the Rice Department, and the Department of Agriculture.

The focus was the creation of labels for agricultural products to provide consumers with vital information like the origin of products, aiding in informed purchasing decisions and ensuring consumer safety within the country.

The ACFS was tasked with coordinating with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to explore the feasibility of labelling imported agricultural products.

Related Articles

Thai ministry discusses agricultural product labelling for safety | News by Thaiger

The proposal aims to prevent redundancy and ensure legal alignment, enhancing the traceability of imported agricultural products.

Currently, the ministry’s agencies use symbols or quality seals to assure consumers of product standards, quality, and safety, such as the Q-Mark from the ACFS.

This mark, indicating agricultural product quality standards, is available in two forms: the general quality certification (General Q and Organic Thailand) and the compulsory standard certification (Compulsory Q), both of which allow for traceability of product origins.

Thai ministry discusses agricultural product labelling for safety | News by Thaiger

Additionally, the ACFS has developed the QR-Trace on Cloud system, which provides traceability for agricultural products by batch, including production dates, production volumes, certified standards, and buyers, via QR codes.

The meeting also highlighted other symbols used by various departments: the Green Flag Fisheries emblem by the Department of Fisheries, the Livestock OK and Cage-free DLD emblems by the Department of Livestock Development, the General Q and Q-Organic Thailand by the Department of Agriculture, and the Geographical Indication (GI) registration mark for rice products by the Ministry of Commerce’s Rice Department, reported KhaoSod.

Thai ministry discusses agricultural product labelling for safety | News by Thaiger

The Ministry of Commerce has officially granted GI certification to the Koh Sukorn watermelon, making it Thailand’s first GI-certified watermelon variety.

This milestone is a significant achievement for the small island of Koh Sukorn in Trang province, with Deputy Commerce Minister Napintorn Srisunpang celebrating it as a triumph for local agriculture and identity.

Latest Thailand News
2 Thai attackers assault and try to urinate on victim in game dispute Thailand News

2 Thai attackers assault and try to urinate on victim in game dispute

13 seconds ago
Thai ministry discusses agricultural product labelling for safety Bangkok News

Thai ministry discusses agricultural product labelling for safety

5 minutes ago
Phuket to enforce 30-hour alcohol ban for Buddhist holiday Phuket News

Phuket to enforce 30-hour alcohol ban for Buddhist holiday

14 minutes ago
Hailstorm wreaks havoc in That Phanom, topples power lines Thailand News

Hailstorm wreaks havoc in That Phanom, topples power lines

21 minutes ago
Anutin slams media over &#8216;false&#8217; ISOC blacklist claims Politics News

Anutin slams media over ‘false’ ISOC blacklist claims

27 minutes ago
Men arrested in Bang Khen over gaming dispute assault Bangkok News

Men arrested in Bang Khen over gaming dispute assault

35 minutes ago
Thai woman at large after swindling money from taxi riders Bangkok News

Thai woman at large after swindling money from taxi riders

43 minutes ago
Bangkok woman arrested for selling meth to aid bedridden father Bangkok News

Bangkok woman arrested for selling meth to aid bedridden father

49 minutes ago
Senate committee to grill PM Paetongtarn on casino bill next week Bangkok News

Senate committee to grill PM Paetongtarn on casino bill next week

54 minutes ago
Teenagers caught at drug-fuelled party in Chai Nat resort Crime News

Teenagers caught at drug-fuelled party in Chai Nat resort

1 hour ago
Phuket Airport expansion set to handle 18 million passengers Phuket News

Phuket Airport expansion set to handle 18 million passengers

1 hour ago
Fire at Sa Kaeo warehouse sends smoke across city Thailand News

Fire at Sa Kaeo warehouse sends smoke across city

1 hour ago
Thai officials brace for rocket risks at Bun Bang Fai festival Thailand News

Thai officials brace for rocket risks at Bun Bang Fai festival

1 hour ago
Teenage Thai girl missing after taxi ride from Bangkok to Pattaya Pattaya News

Teenage Thai girl missing after taxi ride from Bangkok to Pattaya

2 hours ago
23 year old dies in big bike crash on Nonthaburi bridge Road deaths

23 year old dies in big bike crash on Nonthaburi bridge

2 hours ago
Krabi locals team up to tackle marine waste in coastal cleanup Krabi News

Krabi locals team up to tackle marine waste in coastal cleanup

2 hours ago
Surat Thani police hunt suspect in 3 million baht ticket scam Crime News

Surat Thani police hunt suspect in 3 million baht ticket scam

2 hours ago
Thai Airways warns of delays as airspace dispute disrupts flights Thailand News

Thai Airways warns of delays as airspace dispute disrupts flights

2 hours ago
Has The White Lotus changed Koh Samui forever? Koh Samui Travel

Has The White Lotus changed Koh Samui forever?

2 hours ago
Man arrested with drugs and firearm after evading Lop Buri checkpoint Crime News

Man arrested with drugs and firearm after evading Lop Buri checkpoint

2 hours ago
Ancient seashells from Jurassic era uncovered in Surat Thani Thailand News

Ancient seashells from Jurassic era uncovered in Surat Thani

2 hours ago
Thai mother physically assaults daughter in Khon Kaen restaurant Thailand News

Thai mother physically assaults daughter in Khon Kaen restaurant

2 hours ago
Teen girl found working at Mae Chan karaoke sparks trafficking fears Crime News

Teen girl found working at Mae Chan karaoke sparks trafficking fears

3 hours ago
Homeless man’s martial arts dance stops traffic on Thai road Bangkok News

Homeless man’s martial arts dance stops traffic on Thai road

3 hours ago
Man struck by lightning in Sakon Nakhon while tending cattle Thailand News

Man struck by lightning in Sakon Nakhon while tending cattle

3 hours ago
Bangkok NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal5 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, May 8, 2025
52 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

FDA allows colour in tea but urges caution with additives

FDA allows colour in tea but urges caution with additives

Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Thai FDA assures public on Coca-Cola recall safety

Thai FDA assures public on Coca-Cola recall safety

Wednesday, February 5, 2025
Thai cops shut down illegal steroid lab in Bangkok

Thai cops shut down illegal steroid lab in Bangkok

Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Thai FDA warns against deadly vape liquid mixed with ketamine

Thai FDA warns against deadly vape liquid mixed with ketamine

Thursday, January 16, 2025
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x