Thailand tightens checks on frozen durian imports to boost safety

Agriculture Ministry orders strict inspection for contaminants

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner7 seconds agoLast Updated: Monday, May 26, 2025
50 1 minute read
Thailand tightens checks on frozen durian imports to boost safety
Workers inspecting frozen durian imports | Photo via KhaoSod

Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat has directed a thorough inspection of frozen durian imports to Thailand, ensuring they are contaminant-free as part of the ministry’s aims to elevate standards and boost the value of this high-demand product.

Narumon has tasked the National Bureau of Agricultural Commodity and Food Standards (ACFS) and the Department of Agriculture with inspecting facilities that import frozen durians from abroad. Preliminary findings indicate compliance with existing regulations.

Frozen durian imports must be accompanied by a Phytosanitary Certificate (PC) and are subject to monitoring and random checks by the Food and Drug Administration. Results revealed no harmful contaminants, ensuring consumer safety.

The ACFS reviews documentation to guarantee the safety of companies importing frozen durian for freeze-drying, intended for export to five countries.

Related Articles

As part of the ministry’s policy, the ACFS is revising mandatory standards to elevate Thai agricultural products to high-value commodities. This review is part of the control measures for the import and export of frozen durian.

Additionally, the ministry has emphasised strict adherence to the law by agricultural officials, ensuring accurate communication to prevent misinformation that could potentially harm durian-related sectors. This is crucial for maintaining confidence among Thailand’s major export partners, as reported by KhaoSod.

Thailand tightens checks on frozen durian imports to boost safety | News by Thaiger
Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat | Photo via KhaoSod

In similar import news, Thailand’s beef farmers are strongly opposing government plans to allow imports of hormone-treated US beef, arguing that such a move jeopardises their livelihoods and national food security.

On April 18, the Beef Cattle Association of Thailand, supported by over 60 allied groups, protested at the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives against the controversial proposal.

Farmers express concern that allowing US beef and offal imports, seemingly in exchange for narrowing the trade deficit with the US, would be disastrous. They highlight that the domestic market is already struggling due to competition from cheaper meat imports from Australia and New Zealand.

Latest Thailand News
Thailand tightens checks on frozen durian imports to boost safety Thailand News

Thailand tightens checks on frozen durian imports to boost safety

7 seconds ago
Pattaya transwoman strikes Indian tourist after alleged theft Pattaya News

Pattaya transwoman strikes Indian tourist after alleged theft

29 minutes ago
Falling tree kills couple in Mukdahan, teenage daughter survives Thailand News

Falling tree kills couple in Mukdahan, teenage daughter survives

37 minutes ago
Paetongtarn denies using public funds for UK, Monaco trips Thailand News

Paetongtarn denies using public funds for UK, Monaco trips

1 hour ago
From run to ruin: mini-marathon at Bangkok park turns out to be scam Bangkok News

From run to ruin: mini-marathon at Bangkok park turns out to be scam

2 hours ago
Public health response team aids flood-stricken Mae Sai communities Thailand News

Public health response team aids flood-stricken Mae Sai communities

2 hours ago
Motorcyclist dies after losing control on Pattaya overpass Thailand News

Motorcyclist dies after losing control on Pattaya overpass

2 hours ago
Koh Samui faces overtourism crisis as locals retreat from paradise Koh Samui Travel

Koh Samui faces overtourism crisis as locals retreat from paradise

2 hours ago
2 British tourists expose Chiang Mai monk for inappropriate kissing Thailand News

2 British tourists expose Chiang Mai monk for inappropriate kissing

3 hours ago
Bangkok shakes hands with Google to launch AI traffic project Bangkok News

Bangkok shakes hands with Google to launch AI traffic project

3 hours ago
11 tonnes of smuggled avocados seized in Thailand&#8217;s Pathum Thani market Crime News

11 tonnes of smuggled avocados seized in Thailand’s Pathum Thani market

3 hours ago
Cannabis lab fire erupts in Pattaya shop Pattaya News

Cannabis lab fire erupts in Pattaya shop

4 hours ago
Fatal motorcycle taxi driver stabbing in Bangkok&#8217;s Khlong Toei Bangkok News

Fatal motorcycle taxi driver stabbing in Bangkok’s Khlong Toei

4 hours ago
Muay Thai coaches in Japan certified for soft power initiative Thailand News

Muay Thai coaches in Japan certified for soft power initiative

4 hours ago
Overturned LPG truck causes road closure in Prachuap Khiri Khan Road deaths

Overturned LPG truck causes road closure in Prachuap Khiri Khan

4 hours ago
Chinese tourist stabbed in drunken altercation at Pattaya restaurant Pattaya News

Chinese tourist stabbed in drunken altercation at Pattaya restaurant

5 hours ago
Myanmar man&#8217;s body found after tragic Phuket fishing accident Phuket News

Myanmar man’s body found after tragic Phuket fishing accident

5 hours ago
Bangkok driver rams into motorcyclist for stopping at zebra crossing Bangkok News

Bangkok driver rams into motorcyclist for stopping at zebra crossing

5 hours ago
Saleswoman&#8217;s false robbery claim leads to legal trouble in Pattaya Pattaya News

Saleswoman’s false robbery claim leads to legal trouble in Pattaya

6 hours ago
Former Thai protest leaders unite against PM&#8217;s father&#8217;s influence Thailand News

Former Thai protest leaders unite against PM’s father’s influence

6 hours ago
Chon Buri police seize 1,600 tonnes of illegal e-waste in raid Crime News

Chon Buri police seize 1,600 tonnes of illegal e-waste in raid

6 hours ago
Thailand integrates AI to transform tourism sector Phuket News

Thailand integrates AI to transform tourism sector

6 hours ago
No arsenic in Thai tap water but surface water monitored Northern Thailand News

No arsenic in Thai tap water but surface water monitored

6 hours ago
Thai man arrested for using fake licence plate on luxury car Crime News

Thai man arrested for using fake licence plate on luxury car

6 hours ago
Pattaya woman fakes robbery to hide loss from foreign boyfriend Pattaya News

Pattaya woman fakes robbery to hide loss from foreign boyfriend

6 hours ago
Economy NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner7 seconds agoLast Updated: Monday, May 26, 2025
50 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalism student from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.

Related Articles

Thai ministry discusses agricultural product labelling for safety

Thai ministry discusses agricultural product labelling for safety

3 weeks ago
Thai agriculture minister boosts lychee farming in Nakhon Phanom

Thai agriculture minister boosts lychee farming in Nakhon Phanom

4 weeks ago
Luxury durian afternoon tea launched to boost Thai tourism

Luxury durian afternoon tea launched to boost Thai tourism

4 weeks ago
Thailand pushes for streamlined durian export process to China

Thailand pushes for streamlined durian export process to China

Sunday, April 20, 2025
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x