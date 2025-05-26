Thailand tightens checks on frozen durian imports to boost safety

Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat has directed a thorough inspection of frozen durian imports to Thailand, ensuring they are contaminant-free as part of the ministry’s aims to elevate standards and boost the value of this high-demand product.

Narumon has tasked the National Bureau of Agricultural Commodity and Food Standards (ACFS) and the Department of Agriculture with inspecting facilities that import frozen durians from abroad. Preliminary findings indicate compliance with existing regulations.

Frozen durian imports must be accompanied by a Phytosanitary Certificate (PC) and are subject to monitoring and random checks by the Food and Drug Administration. Results revealed no harmful contaminants, ensuring consumer safety.

The ACFS reviews documentation to guarantee the safety of companies importing frozen durian for freeze-drying, intended for export to five countries.

As part of the ministry’s policy, the ACFS is revising mandatory standards to elevate Thai agricultural products to high-value commodities. This review is part of the control measures for the import and export of frozen durian.

Additionally, the ministry has emphasised strict adherence to the law by agricultural officials, ensuring accurate communication to prevent misinformation that could potentially harm durian-related sectors. This is crucial for maintaining confidence among Thailand’s major export partners, as reported by KhaoSod.

In similar import news, Thailand’s beef farmers are strongly opposing government plans to allow imports of hormone-treated US beef, arguing that such a move jeopardises their livelihoods and national food security.

On April 18, the Beef Cattle Association of Thailand, supported by over 60 allied groups, protested at the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives against the controversial proposal.

Farmers express concern that allowing US beef and offal imports, seemingly in exchange for narrowing the trade deficit with the US, would be disastrous. They highlight that the domestic market is already struggling due to competition from cheaper meat imports from Australia and New Zealand.