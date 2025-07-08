Bacon backlash: Cheap US pork threatens Thai farmers

Thailand’s pig farmers are squealing in protest, warning the government that a flood of cheap American pork could cripple the nation’s entire agricultural sector and push thousands into poverty overnight.

Yesterday, July 7, the National Swine Raisers Association (NSRA) issued a fiery statement urging officials to abandon any plans to open Thailand’s market to pork, offal and related products from the United States in exchange for trade benefits.

“If American pork floods the Thai market, more than 100,000 pig farmers will lose their jobs,” an NSRA spokesperson said. “It will devastate livelihoods and dismantle an industry that has fed our people for generations.”

The group stressed that the fallout wouldn’t stop at pig farmers. The ripple effects could hit every link in the food production chain.

“This decision would also impact corn and soybean growers, animal feed producers, processing factories and millions of workers. Everyone involved in domestic pork production would face severe disruption.”

They argued that using pork as a bargaining chip in international trade talks is reckless, especially given pork’s low-profit margins and high production costs.

“Pork production is directly linked to food security,” the association said. “It is unjustifiable to sacrifice it for gains in other sectors.”

According to the association, heavily subsidised American pork producers would have an unfair advantage, undercutting Thai farmers who cannot compete on price alone. They also cautioned that a wave of imports would compromise food quality and safety standards, posing a risk to consumers.

Instead of trading away agricultural stability, the group urged the government to focus negotiations on industrial products with stronger competitive potential.

“We call on the government to reconsider its negotiation strategy with the United States. Protecting the domestic pig farming industry is crucial to maintaining economic stability at the grassroots level.”

The NSRA stressed that the livelihoods of farmers and the security of Thailand’s food supply should not be gambled away for short-term trade deals, reported KhaoSod.

“This industry sustains millions of Thai people. Opening the market to cheap pork imports will destroy what generations have built.”

As talks with the US continue, Thailand’s pig farmers remain on high alert, determined to fight any move that could bring the domestic pork industry to its knees.

