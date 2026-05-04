Rayong man removed from manhole after passerby hears cries for help

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 4, 2026, 10:47 AM
195 1 minute read
Rayong man removed from manhole after passerby hears cries for help | Thaiger
Photo via Amarin TV

A manhole rescue took place yesterday, May 2, after a 20 year old man was found trapped for more than seven hours in a drainage system near a fair in Pluak Daeng district, Rayong province.

Officers from Pluak Daeng Police Station and rescuers from the Pluak Daeng Foundation arrived at a manhole near the fair entrance following a report from a nearby vendor, 50 year old Chatchai Phetrak.

Chatchai told police he was preparing his stall before the event opened when he heard a voice calling out, “Hello brother. Please help.” Initially thinking another vendor was calling him, he searched the area before locating the voice coming from beneath a manhole cover.

The man was later identified as 20 year old Golf. Police and rescuers searched for an entry point he may have used to access the drainage pipe, but were unable to find one.

Manhole trap rescue
Photo via Amarin TV

A tow truck was used to remove the manhole cover, and Golf was promptly rescued. He was found covered in wastewater, and officers asked Golf to clean himself before questioning him at the station.

Golf told police he had been drinking alcohol and had become intoxicated. He recalled walking to his parked motorcycle at around 11pm the previous night with the intention of visiting his girlfriend, but said he could not remember how he ended up inside the manhole.

Police asked whether he had been fleeing danger or attempting to hide, but he denied this. He was rescued without any visible injuries.

Related Articles
Thai man trapped in sewer in Rayong
Photo via Amarin TV

In a similar case in July last year, a naked American man was removed from a sewerage system near his condominium in Bangkok after reportedly jumping into the drainage system. He resisted assistance and bit a rescuer during the operation.

Another incident occurred in 2024 in Samut Sakhon, where a Thai woman fell into a manhole outside her home and was rescued after about 30 minutes.

Rayong man pulled from manhole in Rayong
Photo via Amarin TV

Latest Thailand News
Pork fat spill leaves 5 cars sliding and crashing on Nakhon Pathom bridge | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Pork fat spill leaves 5 cars sliding and crashing on Nakhon Pathom bridge

1 minute ago
Rayong man removed from manhole after passerby hears cries for help | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Rayong man removed from manhole after passerby hears cries for help

59 minutes ago
What we know about the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra ahead of its 2027 launch | Thaiger Technology News

What we know about the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra ahead of its 2027 launch

2 hours ago
17 year old Thai man killed in sign collapse in extended Songkran event in Saraburi | Thaiger Central Thailand News

17 year old Thai man killed in sign collapse in extended Songkran event in Saraburi

2 hours ago
Samut Prakan helicopter crash injures pilot, mechanic | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Samut Prakan helicopter crash injures pilot, mechanic

18 hours ago
Icelandic man found dead under tree on Koh Larn | Thaiger Thailand News

Icelandic man found dead under tree on Koh Larn

19 hours ago
Cambodia scam crackdown sends 635 Thais back home | Thaiger Crime News

Cambodia scam crackdown sends 635 Thais back home

20 hours ago
Two Japanese nationals caught with meth in Sukhumvit 33 | Thaiger Thailand News

Two Japanese nationals caught with meth in Sukhumvit 33

20 hours ago
Koh Pha Ngan raid exposes illegal school, unregistered foreign teachers | Thaiger Crime News

Koh Pha Ngan raid exposes illegal school, unregistered foreign teachers

21 hours ago
Korat officials arrested over fake birth certificates for Chinese children | Thaiger Thailand News

Korat officials arrested over fake birth certificates for Chinese children

22 hours ago
Police uncover child trafficking at Pathum Thani cat spa | Thaiger Thailand News

Police uncover child trafficking at Pathum Thani cat spa

23 hours ago
Nigerian cocaine suspect caught hiding in Bangkok ditch | Thaiger Crime News

Nigerian cocaine suspect caught hiding in Bangkok ditch

24 hours ago
Mongolian man flees Thonglor cafe with iPhone 17 | Thaiger Thailand News

Mongolian man flees Thonglor cafe with iPhone 17

1 day ago
Four Myanmar workers confess to killing employer over unpaid wages | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Four Myanmar workers confess to killing employer over unpaid wages

1 day ago
Fire crews battle grass fire in Jomtien, Pattaya amid strong winds | Thaiger Pattaya News

Fire crews battle grass fire in Jomtien, Pattaya amid strong winds

1 day ago
Wild elephant attack kills rubber tapper in Prachin Buri | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Wild elephant attack kills rubber tapper in Prachin Buri

1 day ago
16 restaurants seized in Bang Tao beach encroachment crackdown | Thaiger Business News

16 restaurants seized in Bang Tao beach encroachment crackdown

2 days ago
Thai airlines call for urgent aid as jet fuel costs soar | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai airlines call for urgent aid as jet fuel costs soar

2 days ago
Couple die in crash; daughter, 5, survives in Nakhon Ratchasima | Thaiger Thailand News

Couple die in crash; daughter, 5, survives in Nakhon Ratchasima

2 days ago
Man arrested for three homeless murders in Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai | Thaiger Pattaya News

Man arrested for three homeless murders in Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai

2 days ago
Masked robber steals 1.6 million baht in gold from Samut Sakhon mall | Thaiger Thailand News

Masked robber steals 1.6 million baht in gold from Samut Sakhon mall

2 days ago
Boy, nine, trapped by rocks at Nakhon Ratchasima waterfall | Thaiger Thailand News

Boy, nine, trapped by rocks at Nakhon Ratchasima waterfall

2 days ago
BYD dealership axes staff after footage exposes camera tampering, unsafe test drive | Thaiger Thailand News

BYD dealership axes staff after footage exposes camera tampering, unsafe test drive

3 days ago
Thailand Labour Day march targets rising costs, job insecurity | Thaiger Economy News

Thailand Labour Day march targets rising costs, job insecurity

3 days ago
Thaksin and family question EM bracelet ahead of prison release | Thaiger Thailand News

Thaksin and family question EM bracelet ahead of prison release

3 days ago
Eastern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 4, 2026, 10:47 AM
195 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.