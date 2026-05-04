Rayong man removed from manhole after passerby hears cries for help

A manhole rescue took place yesterday, May 2, after a 20 year old man was found trapped for more than seven hours in a drainage system near a fair in Pluak Daeng district, Rayong province.

Officers from Pluak Daeng Police Station and rescuers from the Pluak Daeng Foundation arrived at a manhole near the fair entrance following a report from a nearby vendor, 50 year old Chatchai Phetrak.

Chatchai told police he was preparing his stall before the event opened when he heard a voice calling out, “Hello brother. Please help.” Initially thinking another vendor was calling him, he searched the area before locating the voice coming from beneath a manhole cover.

The man was later identified as 20 year old Golf. Police and rescuers searched for an entry point he may have used to access the drainage pipe, but were unable to find one.

A tow truck was used to remove the manhole cover, and Golf was promptly rescued. He was found covered in wastewater, and officers asked Golf to clean himself before questioning him at the station.

Golf told police he had been drinking alcohol and had become intoxicated. He recalled walking to his parked motorcycle at around 11pm the previous night with the intention of visiting his girlfriend, but said he could not remember how he ended up inside the manhole.

Police asked whether he had been fleeing danger or attempting to hide, but he denied this. He was rescued without any visible injuries.

In a similar case in July last year, a naked American man was removed from a sewerage system near his condominium in Bangkok after reportedly jumping into the drainage system. He resisted assistance and bit a rescuer during the operation.

Another incident occurred in 2024 in Samut Sakhon, where a Thai woman fell into a manhole outside her home and was rescued after about 30 minutes.