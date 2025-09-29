Thai construction worker killed in staircase collapse in Bangkok hotel

A concrete staircase collapsed and killed a construction worker at a hotel in Huai Khwang, Bangkok, yesterday, September 28.

Officers from Huai Khwang Police Station were notified of the incident at about 3pm. The accident occurred at a hotel on Thiam Ruam Mit Road in Huai Khwang district. Police officers attended the scene together with a medical team from Ramathibodi Hospital and members of the Ruam Katanyu Rescue Foundation.

The lifeless body of the construction worker, later identified as 35 year old Sarawut, was found on the first floor of the hotel lobby beneath the debris of the collapsed concrete staircase. He was wearing a long-sleeved green T-shirt and jeans.

According to the construction team, the hotel lobby is still under construction. Sarawut’s colleagues revealed that he had been working as an electrician at the site for several months.

Reports suggest that Sarawut removed several support beams from the staircase, causing it to collapse. The team stated that the concrete had not yet fully set, and they were unsure why Sarawut dismantled the beams.

The rescue team transported Sarawut’s body to Ramathibodi Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

This is not the first fatal incident of its kind in Bangkok. In February, a worker was killed when a wall collapsed at a construction site in Soi Phahonyothin 32 while he and his team were carrying out demolition work.

Another worker lost his life in May in a shocking landslide at the construction site of the MRT Orange Line in Bangkok. The victim was buried in a 19-metre-deep hole, and it took rescue teams several days to retrieve his body.

Earlier in September, a Burmese construction worker in Phuket died after being struck on the head by a concrete lift. He was rushed to the hospital, but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.