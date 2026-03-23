Chinese man injured after falling from pickup transporting fridge in Rayong

A Chinese man was injured after falling from the back of a pickup truck carrying a refrigerator that was reportedly travelling at high speed on a road in Rayong province.

Rescuers were called to an incident at the Marp Toei–Khu River intersection on Road 3191 in Pluak Daeng district at about 5pm on Saturday, March 21. At the scene, they found an overturned refrigerator on the road and an injured Chinese man.

The man’s identity was not disclosed. Channel 7 reported he was about 40 years old and in serious condition. He was taken to Pluak Daeng Hospital.

According to the report, a Chinese national had purchased the refrigerator and was transporting it home in a pickup truck. The injured man was sitting in the rear of the vehicle to look after the appliance.

The refrigerator was reportedly not secured properly. When the driver increased speed, the fridge, alongside the man holding it, fell from the vehicle onto the road, according to reports.

Video shared by Channel 7 showed the accident happened in the left lane, where vehicles were travelling at speed. Luckily, other motorists were able to stop in time, avoiding a costly pile-up.

There has been no update on the man’s condition or whether he remains in hospital. No legal action was reported in connection with the incident.

Rescuers warned the public to secure refrigerators and other electrical appliances firmly when transporting them in pickup trucks and to drive at low speeds to reduce the risk of accidents.

In a separate incident involving Chinese nationals, a Chinese driver in Pattaya struck and killed a friend outside a hotel. The report said the victim was tying his shoelaces near a footpath when the driver turned and hit him, saying he could not see his friend.