Chinese man injured after falling from pickup transporting fridge in Rayong

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 23, 2026, 2:22 PM
212 1 minute read
Chinese man injured after falling from pickup transporting fridge in Rayong | Thaiger
Photo via Channel 7

A Chinese man was injured after falling from the back of a pickup truck carrying a refrigerator that was reportedly travelling at high speed on a road in Rayong province.

Rescuers were called to an incident at the Marp Toei–Khu River intersection on Road 3191 in Pluak Daeng district at about 5pm on Saturday, March 21. At the scene, they found an overturned refrigerator on the road and an injured Chinese man.

The man’s identity was not disclosed. Channel 7 reported he was about 40 years old and in serious condition. He was taken to Pluak Daeng Hospital.

According to the report, a Chinese national had purchased the refrigerator and was transporting it home in a pickup truck. The injured man was sitting in the rear of the vehicle to look after the appliance.

The refrigerator was reportedly not secured properly. When the driver increased speed, the fridge, alongside the man holding it, fell from the vehicle onto the road, according to reports.

Chinese man injured falling off pickup
Photo via Channel 7

Video shared by Channel 7 showed the accident happened in the left lane, where vehicles were travelling at speed. Luckily, other motorists were able to stop in time, avoiding a costly pile-up.

There has been no update on the man’s condition or whether he remains in hospital. No legal action was reported in connection with the incident.

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Chinese man falls off pickup truck in Rayong
Photo via Channel 7

Rescuers warned the public to secure refrigerators and other electrical appliances firmly when transporting them in pickup trucks and to drive at low speeds to reduce the risk of accidents.

In a separate incident involving Chinese nationals, a Chinese driver in Pattaya struck and killed a friend outside a hotel. The report said the victim was tying his shoelaces near a footpath when the driver turned and hit him, saying he could not see his friend.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 23, 2026, 2:22 PM
212 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.