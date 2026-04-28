Unlicensed BMW driver kills Phuket transwoman while retrieving dropped phone

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 28, 2026, 2:43 PM
166 1 minute read
Unlicensed BMW driver kills Phuket transwoman while retrieving dropped phone | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

A BMW driver crashed into and killed a Thai transwoman on April 25 while the victim was retrieving a dropped mobile phone on a road in Phuket.

The incident occurred at around 2.30am on Pathak Road outside an entertainment venue in Chalong subdistrict, according to Khao Phuket. The victim, Auttachai Deeprom, sustained serious injuries and later died in hospital.

CCTV footage showed Auttachai and friends crossing the road when she dropped her phone. She returned to collect it and narrowly avoided one speeding vehicle before being hit by another car while walking back towards the roadside.

The vehicle was identified as a black BMW 330e M Sport driven by 19 year old Archie Barrett. The case is being handled by officers at Chalong Police Station.

Thai transwoman killed on Phuket road
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

Friends of Auttachai have raised concerns about the handling of the case, stating they fear a lack of accountability and are seeking justice and compensation for her family.

They said Auttachai had operated a salon in Phuket for more than 10 years and was the main provider for her family in Nakhon Phanom province.

Channel 8 reported today, April 28, that Barrett did not hold a driving licence. The vehicle was insured under the Compulsory Motor Vehicle Insurance Act, and the victim’s family is expected to receive an initial compensation payment of 1 million baht.

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Police plan to arrange a meeting between the driver and the victim’s family to discuss additional compensation.

BMW driver kills Phuket transwoman
Photo via KhaoPhuket

According to reports, the driver has been charged with driving without a licence and reckless driving causing death. The court will determine the final penalty.

Another accident involving a BMW driver was reported in Bangkok on Saturday, April 25. In this case, a Chinese man crashed his BMW into a KFC restaurant in Soi Sukhumvit 62, injuring 12 people. The Chinese driver claimed brake system failure as the cause of the accident.

A Thai delivery rider who was pinned against the cashier counter of the shop sustained serious injuries. His left hip was fractured, and he required four stitches to a head wound. His wife urged Thai news agencies to help her seek justice, saying the Chinese national did not contact or offer any compensation.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 28, 2026, 2:43 PM
166 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.