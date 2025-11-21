2 Thai actresses deny involvement in 400 million baht fraud scandal

Published: November 21, 2025, 9:17 AM
2 Thai actresses deny involvement in 400 million baht fraud scandal | Thaiger
Photo via Instagram/ @vjwoonsen

Two Thai actresses have denied any involvement in a rumoured financial scam reportedly orchestrated by a prominent celebrity, which allegedly defrauded friends and colleagues in the Thai entertainment industry out of more than 400 million baht.

The controversy erupted yesterday, November 19, when Facebook page ท่านเปา claimed that major Thai media outlets were preparing to report on a high-profile actress accused of running a fraudulent investment scheme. The actress allegedly encouraged friends and other celebrities to invest in a fund promising generous returns, which never materialised.

However, the investment reportedly yielded no profits, prompting investors to demand repayment. However, the actress was unable to return the funds.

In addition to the failed investment, the actress is said to have borrowed money from several people in the entertainment industry and failed to repay them.

According to the page, the total losses exceeded 400 million baht, with individual victims reportedly losing between tens of millions to over one hundred million baht. One unnamed actress is believed to have lost her entire life savings.

Thai actresses denied fraud
Photo via Instagram/ @vjwoonsen

Victims are reportedly collecting evidence and preparing to file legal complaints after initial efforts to settle the matter quietly fell through. The Facebook page advised followers to wait for confirmation from mainstream news outlets.

Online speculation quickly turned to a well-known celebrity group known as the Angel Gang, whose members include some of Thailand’s most recognisable actresses.

Online speculation initially focused on Viritipa “Woonsen” Pakdeeprasong. Woonsen publicly denied the allegations, expressing disappointment at being falsely linked to the alleged fraud scandal. Fellow Angel Gang members came to her defence, publicly supporting her innocence.

Thai actress allegedly swindles from friends and others
Photo via Facebook/ อีจัน บันเทิง

Shortly after, the Facebook page clarified that Woonsen was not the person involved, but refrained from naming the real suspect, citing legal risks. It only disclosed that the actress’s name starts with the letter “N.”

This shifted public suspicion to another Angel Gang member, Rybena “Nana” Intachai. Nana also denied the claims and urged the public to await her official statement.

Despite her denial, netizens continued to speculate, noting that two of her close friends, Paula Taylor and Janesuda Parnto, had unfollowed her on Instagram. Other members of the group, unlike in Woonsen’s case, did not publicly defend her.

