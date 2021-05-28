Thailand
Teenagers claim they were attacked on popular Pattaya beach
Last night, teenagers visiting from Ayutthaya claim they were attacked on Jomtien Beach, a popular spot in Pattaya. They say local teens in a pickup had pulled up to the group, got out of the truck and started to attack them for no reason. The victims also allege that they were chased and that the rival group claimed to have guns and stated that Jomtien was “their beach.”
The teenagers said the alleged attack was unprovoked. A 16 year old, whose name has been withheld from media due to his age, filed a police report this morning. His sister said her group was taking pictures on Jomtien beach when a pickup truck approached carrying 5 locals. She said the other teenagers immediately started to attack her group, including kicking her brother in the face. The alleged attackers told the teens they shouldn’t go to the police and they are not afraid of law enforcement.
The police stated they would review nearby CCTV footage. They also said that getting together in groups violates Covid-19 restrictions.
Source: The Pattaya News
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Drugs
Kratom to be taken off Thailand’s list of narcotics
Kratom will be removed from Thailand’s Narcotics Act. The updated list was published in the Royal Gazette earlier this week, making it official. It will take effect on August 24. Officials still warn that cultivation of the plant is still restricted.
A new so-called “Kratom Law” will flesh out how the plant is allowed to be consumed, according to Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin. The proposed legislation has been approved by the Council of State and is waiting for the Justice Ministry to forward a proposal to the Cabinet.
The ministry has been working in with the FDA with to discuss the legality of kratom. The office of the Narcotics Control Board is looking into criminal cases that involved kratom.
The plant is known for its use in traditional medicine as well as its use as a recreational stimulant. It is known as an ingredient in the homemade cocktail 4×100 which is made with kratom leaves, coke, cough syrup and ice.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Thailand
Government Lottery Office ordered to pay 1.65 billion baht over failed project
After a decade-plus struggle, the Supreme Administrative Court has ordered the Government Lottery Office, or GLO, to pay the Thai conglomerate Loxley 1.65 billion baht in compensation over a failed online lottery project.
An online lottery system and machines were set up nationwide by Loxley GTech back in 2006. The company had also trained people on how to operate the system. After the system was handed over to the GLO, Thailand’s Council of State found that the sale of 2-digit and 3-digit lottery tickets were not legal under Thai law. The GLO later cancelled the contract with Loxley, which was signed in 2005.
Loxley first filed a lawsuit in April 2011. Back in June 2018, the Administrative Court had ordered the GLO to compensate Loxley 945 million baht, with additional fees such as a 7.5% annual interest due to the delay in getting the lottery project off the ground. The company appealed the verdict all the way to the Supreme Administrative Court.
The court found that Loxley had satisfied the terms of the contract by installing 3,000 lottery ticket dispensers, as scheduled, and had installed them as per GLO’s instructions. Additionally, the company had assisted in training lottery dealers in correct use of the machines and had given all 6,761 machines to the GLO.
The court has ruled GLO never voiced any concern that Loxley had in any way not fulfilled their contract. The court also asserted that GLO had not made the company aware that they could commence the online lottery ticket dispensing service 5 years after the dispensers had been installed, and that the GLO did try to cancel its contract with Loxley.
Loxley’s contract with GLO to install the nearly 7,000 lottery dispensers throughout Thailand back in 2005.
SOURCES: Thai PBS| Bangkok Post
Thailand
Police raid Pattaya bar and arrest 32 people for drinking alcohol
Police raided a Pattaya bar and arrested 32 Thais and foreigners who were allegedly drinking alcohol, violating Covid-19 disease control measures which prohibit gatherings, particularly where alcohol is involved.
Police were called to the Sky Mountain Bar at around 11:30pm last night after a call from a local. Customers and bar staff emerge arrested and taken to the Pattaya City Police station. Police say customers were also smoking shisha tobacco, which is illegal in Thailand. Photos show the hookah pipes confiscated by police.
Partygoers face charges of violating the Chon Buri disease control order that prohibits groups from gathering and drinking alcohol at bars. The manager faces additional charges for allegedly allowing the consumption of alcohol in a restaurant, illegally operating a business as it was past the legal closing time of 11pm in Chon Buri, and illegally selling shisha.
Local officials are discussing whether to close the business. Police are still investigating and have not identified the owner of the bar.
With Covid-19 still spreading in Thailand, police in some provinces have been cracking down on gatherings and parties involving alcohol. In Phuket, last Saturday saw an aptly named bar, “The Honey Pot”, busted for serving customers alcohol and violating Covid-19 restrictions.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
