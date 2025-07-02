Thai woman allegedly engages in romantic relationships with 3 senior monks

A Thai woman, who reportedly caused a respected abbot to leave the monkhood, allegedly had romantic relationships with three other senior monks.

Officers from the Anti-Corruption Division of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) confirmed that the sudden departure of Arch, the abbot of Bangkok’s Tri Thotsathep Temple, was linked to a love scandal involving a Thai woman identified only as K.

Arch had reportedly been in a relationship with K for around three years, often meeting her at hotels. He had recently started distancing himself, fearing exposure of their illicit relationship.

Unhappy with the abbot’s withdrawal, the woman allegedly faked a pregnancy and attempted to extort 7.8 million baht from him. Arch, however, uncovered the truth and refused to pay.

In retaliation, the woman reportedly shared private videos, photos, and messages with other senior monks, prompting an investigation by CIB police. To avoid questioning, Arch quietly left the monkhood through a private ceremony in Nong Khai province.

ThaiRath reported that the woman is wealthy and attractive. She lived in a luxurious home and usually visited famous temples in her Mercedes-Benz. She was said to pursue relationships only with high-ranking monks. Three other monks in central Thailand were also alleged involved with her.

Although Arch stepped away from his religious duties, the investigation continues, as police suspect he may have used temple donations to fund his personal pleasures and romantic encounters.

Deputy Commissioner of the CIB, Police Major General Jaroonkiat Pankaew, told Channel 7 that his team was seeking access to detailed financial records of the temple. However, the current manager refused to cooperate.

Initial findings revealed money transfers ranging from 10,000 to several hundred thousand baht to K’s bank accounts. It remained unclear whether the funds were from temple donations or Arch’s personal assets.

Jaroonkiat urged Arch to cooperate with the investigation and vowed to take legal action against K for attempting to extort 7.8 million baht with her false pregnancy claim.

He also stated that he would request the acting abbot of Tri Thotsathep Temple to replace the current manager to facilitate the ongoing inquiry.