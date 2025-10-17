Thai woman loses 3 vehicles to man met through online dating group

Suspect moves in with her one day after meeing online and disappears with vehicles worth 1.2 million baht

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin11 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, October 17, 2025
81 2 minutes read
Photo via ThaiRath

A Thai woman in Loei province lost two cars and one motorcycle, worth over 1.2 million baht, to a man who moved in with her after just one day of online conversation.

The 32 year old victim, Watchalaporn Butsaba, revealed in an interview with Channel 3 and ThaiRath that she met the suspect, 41 year old Thawatchai, through a dating page on Facebook.

After talking for just one day, he came to her home in the Nong Ya Plong sub-district of Wang Saphung district, Loei province, on September 19, claiming he loved her and wanted to live together. She believed him and allowed him to stay.

The victim’s older sister said that Thawatchai told her and other family members he planned to marry Watchalaporn and even prepared the area around the house for a wedding.

Watchalaporn continued that on October 10, Thawatchai borrowed her motorcycle, a blue Honda Wave 125, claiming he was taking it to a repair shop to change the tyres. Late that night, he called her to pick him up at the Wang Saphung Municipality Office, saying the bike was not yet repaired.

Photo via ThaiRath

On October 12, he tricked her into travelling to Sakon Nakhon using her bronze-grey Toyota Revo pickup truck, claiming he needed to collect money from a debtor. Later, he said he would take the vehicle to change its tyres. He again called her to pick him up at a petrol station, saying the truck was still under repair.

On October 15, the man borrowed another pickup truck, a white Isuzu, saying he would drive it to withdraw money in the city centre of Loei. That night, Thawatchai disappeared and blocked all contact with Watchalaporn.

In total, the victim lost three vehicles worth more than 1.2 million baht. When she reported the case to Nong Ya Plong Police Station, she discovered that the man had eight outstanding warrants for similar offences.

Photo via ThaiRath

Watchalaporn later received a call from a car dealership in Bangkok asking about the sale of her white Isuzu pickup. She informed the dealership of the fraudulent incident, leading the staff to send her a video of Thawatchai during the car sale, which she handed to police as evidence.

In a similar incident, a Thai woman in Udon Thani province lost 30,000 baht while searching for a foreign husband online. She contacted a matchmaker and paid a fee, hoping to meet a British man, but the scammer disappeared and blocked her after receiving the money.

Photo via ThaiRath

Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.