Thailand video news Clash Breaks Out on BTS Train Over Mischievous Boy’s Behavior, Thailand’s Pilots in Short Supply as Airlines Expand Fleet

Thailand saw a week of striking headlines — a massive sinkhole disrupted Vajira Hospital in Bangkok, Miss Grand Thailand faced possible reinstatement after a scandal, and a viral BTS train clash sparked debate over public behavior. Phuket endured a 15-car pileup and a foreign man assaulting a police officer while naked, while a South Korean fraud ring was busted in Pattaya. Allegations of Bhumjaithai Party links to Cambodian casinos and a looming pilot shortage added to the week’s turbulence.

A massive sinkhole suddenly appeared in front of Vajira Hospital in Dusit, Bangkok, measuring around 30 by 30 meters and plunging more than 50 meters deep. The collapse has disrupted hospital access and created safety concerns for the nearby Sam Sen Police Station. Rescue teams quickly secured the area while engineers evaluated the damage. So far, no injuries have been reported, though the danger of further collapse remains high. Officials are now investigating the cause of the sinkhole, with early speculation pointing to drainage and infrastructure weaknesses.

Suphannee “Baby” Noinonthong lost her crown as Miss Grand Thailand 2026 just one day after winning when explicit videos and images from her past resurfaced online. The pageant boss has now hinted she could be reinstated, pending internal discussions. Baby explained her involvement in adult content was to pay for her bedridden mother’s medical care. The scandal has ignited fierce public debate between those who sympathize and those who demand stricter standards. The decision will ultimately determine whether the pageant prioritizes forgiveness or reputation.

A confrontation erupted on a Bangkok BTS train when a young boy’s unruly behavior angered passengers and escalated into a shouting match between two women. The altercation, recorded and posted to social media, quickly went viral and sparked widespread debate. Many criticized the lack of parental control, while others noted the difficulty of managing children in public. The incident highlights the pressures of confined travel spaces and the tensions they can create. Transport officials may soon face questions on how to address conflicts more effectively on public transit.

A multi-vehicle accident involving 15 cars inside a Phuket underpass brought traffic to a standstill and caused widespread commuter chaos. Emergency responders rushed to the scene to treat the injured and clear the wreckage. The collision caused major delays during peak travel hours, creating a domino effect across nearby roads. Investigators are examining whether low visibility or slippery conditions contributed to the accident. The event has renewed calls for improved road safety measures in Phuket’s heavily congested zones.

A former police officer has accused four senior members of the Bhumjaithai Party of secretly receiving money from nine Cambodian casinos. The whistleblower submitted 50 pages of evidence but did not publicly identify the individuals. Two of the alleged figures are reported to be ministers with influence over government policy. Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul strongly denied ever meeting the complainant or discussing such matters. The scandal, if proven true, could damage public trust in one of Thailand’s ruling parties.



Thailand’s airlines are warning of an acute pilot shortage as fleets expand rapidly to meet rising travel demand. Many licensed pilots remain grounded because of delays in renewing medical certificates and type ratings. Strict requirements to maintain flying hours and pass recertifications are proving difficult to meet after years of reduced flying. Carriers are concerned the shortage could hinder planned service expansions and limit growth opportunities. Training programs and fast-tracked licensing are being considered to stabilize the industry.

Chaos broke out in Phuket after a naked foreign man went on a violent rampage and strangled a responding police officer. The man was subdued after a tense struggle and taken into custody for questioning. Authorities are investigating whether drugs, alcohol, or mental illness were factors in the attack. The officer was injured but is expected to recover, though details of his condition remain scarce. The incident has raised public concerns about foreign misconduct and safety in tourist hotspots.

Police dismantled a South Korean scam operation in Pattaya that defrauded nearly 900 victims through online investment schemes. The group, operating under the name Longge Company, stole about 478 million baht through sophisticated digital deception. Authorities arrested 25 suspects, including members detained in Thailand awaiting extradition. The alleged ringleader, known as “Jaryong,” was also captured during the crackdown. The case highlights the growing trend of international crime syndicates using Thailand as a base of operations.