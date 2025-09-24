Thai govt plans cheaper fares and 60 billion baht stimulus boost

The government announced a two-phase transport plan aimed at cutting travel costs and easing living expenses, with fare and subsidy details expected soon.

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn announced a short-term, four-month initiative to cut public transport costs, covering electric rail fares, bus services, and expressway fees. Specific details are expected within a week, while long-term strategies are also being drafted.

The minister explained that further clarity would follow once Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and the Cabinet take their oath before His Majesty the King and outline their policies to Parliament. He added that this will also shed light on why the previous administration’s 20-baht fare scheme was delayed.

Anutin, who leads the Bhumjaithai Party, recently admitted that the proposed 20-baht flat fare for all lines may be scrapped due to the heavy burden of subsidies. However, Phiphat said discussions continue on Bhumjaithai’s own campaign pledge of a 40-baht daily flat fare across Bangkok’s entire rail network. A related bill has already reached the House of Representatives, but questions remain over what would be a fair integrated ticket price.

The 20-baht flat fare currently in place on the Red and Purple lines will expire on September 30. Phiphat confirmed that an extension is under consideration, promising more details soon.

“Anything that eases the cost of living for Thais, Bhumjaithai stands ready to do. We will not dismiss a good idea simply because it came from another party. What matters is adopting the best policies.”

Meanwhile, the government is preparing to deliver its policy statement on September 29 and 30. Siripong Angkasakulkiat, deputy leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, said timing is crucial. Presenting the statement before the end of the fiscal year on September 30 would unlock between 50 and 60 billion baht from the 2025 budget to fund stimulus plans. Missing that deadline would mean the funds will revert to the treasury, reported Bangkok Post.

Minister Paradorn Prissanananthakul of the Prime Minister’s Office added that careful timing could allow 25 billion baht to be mobilised quickly for the half-half co-payment stimulus scheme.

“If the timing does not allow, then we will use the 2026 budget instead. If it can be done sooner, then there is the 2025 budget.”