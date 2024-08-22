Suvarnabhumi Airport gears up for third runway trials

Photo courtesy of Kaohoon International

Suvarnabhumi International Airport is pulling out all the stops to ensure its much-anticipated third runway is ready for prime time later this year. With support from the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF), the Bangkok airport conducted extensive trial operations to guarantee the runway’s readiness to handle a significant increase in air traffic.

To test every aspect of the new runway, top brass from Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT) took part in a full-scale trial.

The operation was led by Police General Visanu Prasatthong-osoth, AOT Chairman, and involved other key figures such as ACM Manat Wongwat, AOT Board Member, and Kittipong Kittikachorn, General Manager of Suvarnabhumi Airport. They flew in on the RTAF’s A320 aircraft, departing from Don Mueang Airport and landing on the new third runway at Suvarnabhumi.

Kittipong explained that the trial was conducted in two phases. The first phase, scheduled at 8am, involved a landing on the third runway, followed by taxiing and parking tests.

The second phase, at 6.30pm, saw the aircraft take off from the same runway after extensive checks on taxiways, lighting, and aircraft tracking systems. The goal was to ensure all systems met aviation safety standards and that environmental impacts were thoroughly assessed.

This wasn’t Suvarnabhumi’s first rodeo. A previous trial on August 14, using a RTAF ATR-72, was a success, setting the stage for these more comprehensive tests. The airport also collaborated closely with Aeronautical Radio of Thailand, Thai Airways, and other key stakeholders to ensure the trials went off without a hitch.

Once the third runway, stretching 4,000 metres, becomes fully operational, Suvarnabhumi Airport’s capacity will soar, handling up to 94 flights per hour, positioning it as a competitive player on the global stage. With these trials under its belt, Suvarnabhumi is on track to bolster Thailand’s standing as a major aviation hub, in line with the government’s vision for long-term economic growth, reported Kaohoon International.