Cebu Pacific launches direct flights to Don Mueang Airport

Photo courtesy of Bilyonaryo

Cebu Pacific will soar between Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 and Don Mueang International Airport (DMK) three times a week, whisking eager travellers away on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, starting July 16.

This latest addition boosts Cebu Pacific’s Manila-Bangkok flights to a whopping 17 times weekly, making it easier than ever to experience the magic of Thailand.

Xander Lao, President and Chief Commercial Officer of Cebu Pacific, expressed that Bangkok remains one of Southeast Asia’s hottest spots, boasting majestic pagodas, mouth-watering cuisine, and a tapestry of cultural delights.

“We’re thrilled to open up this enchanting city to more adventurers with our DMK operations, staying true to our promise of making air travel accessible and affordable for everyone.”

Bangkok holds a special place in Cebu Pacific’s heart, being one of its inaugural international destinations since spreading its wings in 2006 with the Manila-Bangkok service. Besides Manila, Cebu Pacific offers daily direct flights between Clark and Bangkok, reported Bilyonaryo.

With a network spanning 35 domestic and 24 international destinations across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East, Cebu Pacific continues to redefine the flying experience, bringing the world closer one flight at a time.

In related news, Scoot, the budget airline subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SIA), has soared into a new era of aviation with the inauguration of its first Embraer E190-E2 aircraft.

The momentous occasion unfolded amidst much fanfare at Singapore Changi Airport, with esteemed guests including Singapore’s Minister for Transport and Second Minister for Finance, Chee Hong Tat, alongside aviation partners and media from across the region.

In other news, Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok secured a top ten spot in the World’s Best Low-Cost Airline Terminals ranking, as announced by Skytrax.

Suvarnabhumi International Airport also improved, climbing ten places to secure 58th position in the World’s Best Airport ranking. Skytrax, a renowned website for reviewing and ranking airports and airlines worldwide, conducted the rankings based on surveys and user reviews.