Teenager critically injured in brutal knife attack in Nonthaburi

A first-year vocational student was brutally attacked in broad daylight, leaving him in critical condition. The incident took place in Bang Bua Thong, Nonthaburi, when a group of teenagers wielding knives clashed violently.

Yesterday, August 21, at 5pm, officers from Bang Bua Thong Police Station in Nonthaburi received reports of a stabbing incident involving teenagers. The event occurred in Soi Jan Thong Iam, Moo 4, Bang Rak Phatthana, Bang Bua Thong. Police and rescue units promptly arrived at the scene.

Upon arrival, locals were desperately trying to stop the bleeding of an 18 year old male vocational student. He had suffered a severe stab wound in his back and multiple cuts on his hands. Rescue workers provided immediate assistance before transporting him to Bang Bua Thong Hospital for further medical care.

Pichit, a 48 year old man, witnessed the incident while at work. He saw three teenagers arrive on two motorcycles. One individual, dressed in white and unarmed, was alone on one motorcycle, while the other bike carried two people, each wielding a machete-like knife with a pointed tip. The two groups stood arguing in the middle of the street before a violent confrontation erupted, said Pichit.

“The injured boy ran to the parking lot, while the two attackers moved back to the middle of the street. Despite my warnings not to follow them, as they had knives, he ignored me and was stabbed again when he collapsed near the guardhouse. I immediately called 1669 to have an ambulance take him to the hospital.”

Police reviewed CCTV footage from near the incident location, which captured the teenagers during the attack. Efforts are underway to apprehend the culprits and bring them to justice.

