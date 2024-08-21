Thai Airways soars to new heights with RateGain partnership

Photo courtesy of The Hindu BusinessLine

Thai Airways (THAI) is set to revolutionise its pricing strategies with a multi-year partnership with RateGain Travel Technologies, leveraging its cutting-edge platform, AirGain. This collaboration marks a significant move for the national flag carrier of Thailand as it aims to maintain its competitive edge in the global aviation market.

Operating out of its central hub at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, THAI is a proud member of the Star Alliance network. The airline currently boasts a fleet of 79 aircraft, with plans to expand to 89 by 2025.

In the first quarter of 2024, THAI and its subsidiaries reported a revenue surge to 45,955 million baht, a 10.7% increase from the previous year. This impressive growth is attributed to the resurgence of passenger travel, with increased flights to Europe, Australia, and Japan leading the charge.

The partnership with RateGain is driven by THAI’s ambition to refine its pricing strategies across both domestic and international routes. Vinay Varma, Senior Vice President and General Manager at AirGain, highlighted the importance of this collaboration.

“This alliance underscores the importance of building innovative pricing strategies by airlines, especially given Thailand’s growing appeal as a premier tourist destination. The need for such airlines to remain at the forefront of pricing strategy to attract global travellers is more pressing than ever.”

RateGain, a global leader in SaaS solutions for travel and hospitality, is renowned for processing electronic transactions and travel intent data on a massive scale. The company recently reported an 82.2% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 45.38 crore, alongside a 21.23% increase in revenue from operations in Q1 FY25 compared to Q1 FY24, reported Business Standard.

In related news, THAI has inked a six-year extension with GE Aerospace for their TrueChoice service, ensuring the top-notch maintenance, repair, and overhaul of its GE90 engine-powered Boeing 777 fleet. Russell Stokes, President and CEO of Commercial Engines and Services for GE Aerospace, stated that GE Aerospace is honoured that THAI continues to select us to keep its GE90 fleet operating safely and reliably.