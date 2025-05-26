Coyote dancers arrested for convenience store theft in Samut Prakan

Photo via Amarin TV

Police arrested three Thai nationals, including two coyote dancers, for stealing from at least nine convenience stores in Samut Prakan province near Bangkok, between May 16 and 17.

Employees at the convenience stores filed a complaint with Phra Samut Chedi Police Station after CCTV footage showed two Thai women stealing products from the shops. The security cameras clearly captured their identities, leading to their arrest on May 25.

The suspects, 20 year old Nicha and 20 year old Parichat, worked as coyote dancers at an entertainment venue in the Makkasan area of Bangkok.

As a colloquial term in Thailand, coyote dancers are typically women who perform in revealing outfits at entertainment venues, parties, or nightlife events.

The two suspects confessed to the thefts and revealed that they had committed the crimes alongside a male accomplice, Suphon, who was previously arrested.

Coyotee steals convenience stores in Samut Prakan
Photo via Amarin TV

The stolen goods were mostly household necessities, including soap, toothpaste, and shower gel. The total value of the stolen items was estimated at around 40,000 baht.

Nicha and Parichat admitted that they sold the stolen products to a 40 year old woman named Siriwan. This led police to conduct further investigations and arrest Siriwan on the same day.

Coyote arrested in Samut Prakan theft
Photo via Amarin TV

The two women claimed that their earnings from coyote dancing were insufficient to cover their expenses. They were paid daily and failed to gather a monthly sum to pay off accumulated bills. Both also said they had children to support.

Siriwan did not clarify what she did with the stolen items, but police suspect she resold them at a lower price to attract buyers.

Stealing convenience stores
Photo via Amarin TV

Nicha and Parichat were charged under Section 335 of the Criminal Law: committing nighttime theft and using a vehicle to facilitate the crime. The offence carries a penalty of one to five years’ imprisonment and a fine ranging from 20,000 to 100,000 baht.

Siriwan was charged under Section 357 of the Criminal Code for receiving stolen goods, which carries a penalty of up to five years in prison, a fine of up to 100,000 baht, or both.

