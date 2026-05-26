Repeat drug users in Thailand to face imprisonment instead of rehabilitation

House of Representatives President Sophon Saram said Thailand’s drug laws should be revised to impose stricter penalties on repeat drug users, including imprisonment instead of rehabilitation.

Thailand previously required all suspects found in possession of illegal drugs to face prosecution and imprisonment based on the quantity of drugs involved and the severity of the offence.

In recent years, however, the government has promoted rehabilitation under the principle that drug users should be treated as patients rather than criminals. Officials argued that rehabilitation and medical treatment offered a more sustainable response to drug addiction than prosecution alone.

The approach was reinforced by the Narcotics Law of 2021, which classifies drug users as patients. The government also stated that imprisoning users had failed to resolve the issue, as many addicts resumed drug use after their release.

Under the current approach, officials distinguish drug users from drug dealers based on the quantity of illegal substances in their possession.

Suspects found with small amounts intended for personal use are encouraged to undergo rehabilitation at state hospitals or treatment centres near their homes. Drug users who voluntarily enter rehabilitation programmes are not prosecuted for drug use or possession.

Sophon, yesterday, May 25, visited Khu Mueang Hospital in Buriram, one of the state rehabilitation centre, to meet with drug users under the treatment and officials from relevant agencies.

He then spoke with the media after the meeting that many drug users repeatedly returned to rehabilitation programmes after resuming drug use. He said stricter legal measures were needed to deter repeat offenders.

According to Sophon, drug laws should be reversed to the past so that users who return to illegal substances after rehabilitation face imprisonment.

Sophon added that agencies involved in drug suppression, treatment, and rehabilitation would be summoned to Parliament to discuss solutions to the country’s drug problems and possible amendments to Thailand drug laws. As of yesterday, Sophon had not announced a date for the proposed meeting.