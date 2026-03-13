Chinese man arrested for selling laughing gas in Pattaya

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 13, 2026, 3:53 PM
131 1 minute read
Chinese man arrested for selling laughing gas in Pattaya | Thaiger
Photo via MGR Online

Police arrested a Chinese man during a sting operation in Pattaya yesterday, March 12, for selling laughing gas to teenagers through online advertisements.

Officers from Immigration Bureau Division 3 said they received a tip-off that a Chinese national was promoting the sale of nitrous oxide, commonly known as laughing gas, online, with teenagers in Pattaya listed as the target customers. Police said the adverts were widely shared online and appeared to show disregard for Thai law.

Immigration police said they investigated and identified the suspect’s accommodation, described as a two-storey house in central Pattaya. Officers said the suspect stored the items there and arranged to meet customers outside the property.

Police said they went to the house yesterday and found it closed and quiet. Officers then posed as customers and ordered a canister of laughing gas for 2,400 baht using a contact number shown in the advertisement.

Chinese gas dealer arrested in Pattaya
Photo via MGR Online

Shortly afterwards, police said the suspect left the house with the order and handed it to officers, who then arrested him.

A search of the accommodation led to the seizure of a .38 firearm, 11 rounds of .38 ammunition, 58 rounds of 9mm ammunition, three shotgun shells, one Glock magazine, 30 bottles of vape liquid containing ketamine, and 17 laughing gas canisters, police said.

The suspect was taken to Mueang Pattaya Police Station for legal proceedings on charges including illegal sale of medicine (nitrous oxide) and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Related Articles
Chinese suspect caught selling laughing gas
Photo via MGR Online

Police said the arrest followed a series of crackdowns linked to nitrous oxide in Thailand. In September last year, officials at Bangkok Port in Khlong Toei seized 2,600 cylinders of laughing gas shipped from China.

In October, two Taiwanese men were arrested in Pattaya with six tanks of nitrous oxide, police said. In February last year, a French national was arrested in Phuket for selling the gas, with 23 canisters seized from his home. In January last year, six British suspects were arrested with 39 canisters of laughing gas and six kilogrammes of cannabis buds.

Latest Thailand News
French Interpol Red Notice suspect detained in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

French Interpol Red Notice suspect detained in Phuket

35 seconds ago
Chinese man arrested for selling laughing gas in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese man arrested for selling laughing gas in Pattaya

26 minutes ago
Pit bull attacks 70 year old Thai woman in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Pit bull attacks 70 year old Thai woman in Samut Prakan

1 hour ago
Indonesia Tourism Xchange 2026 to unite industry leaders for a forward-looking dialogue on the future of travel | Thaiger Events

Indonesia Tourism Xchange 2026 to unite industry leaders for a forward-looking dialogue on the future of travel

2 hours ago
Chinese woman missing in Pattaya found dead in Ratchaburi plantation | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese woman missing in Pattaya found dead in Ratchaburi plantation

2 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s 3 million baht property visa: How to secure long-term residency through real estate | Thaiger Property

Thailand’s 3 million baht property visa: How to secure long-term residency through real estate

3 hours ago
Phuket landlord says tenant leaves room with mountains of rubbish | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket landlord says tenant leaves room with mountains of rubbish

3 hours ago
Transwoman pickpocket German in Pattaya, freed from prison day earlier | Thaiger Pattaya News

Transwoman pickpocket German in Pattaya, freed from prison day earlier

3 hours ago
Pro-Palestinian protest planned in Bangkok today, police on high alert | Thaiger Bangkok News

Pro-Palestinian protest planned in Bangkok today, police on high alert

5 hours ago
Thai man fatally stabs boyfriend while under influence of drugs | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai man fatally stabs boyfriend while under influence of drugs

5 hours ago
Police hunt suspect in Nakhon Pathom gold shop robbery | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Police hunt suspect in Nakhon Pathom gold shop robbery

6 hours ago
German captain arrested in Phuket over unlicensed yacht tour | Thaiger Phuket News

German captain arrested in Phuket over unlicensed yacht tour

6 hours ago
Body of Chinese man&#8217;s newborn son missing from Chiang Mai hospital | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Body of Chinese man’s newborn son missing from Chiang Mai hospital

6 hours ago
Thailand tourism steady despite 4.4% dip amid Middle East conflict | Thaiger Business News

Thailand tourism steady despite 4.4% dip amid Middle East conflict

7 hours ago
Mentally ill man attacks mother and daughter with knife in Nakhon Si Thammarat | Thaiger South Thailand News

Mentally ill man attacks mother and daughter with knife in Nakhon Si Thammarat

22 hours ago
American soldier attacks friend and attempts to bite Pattaya police | Thaiger Pattaya News

American soldier attacks friend and attempts to bite Pattaya police

23 hours ago
American found dead in Chon Buri after sending farewell clip to wife | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

American found dead in Chon Buri after sending farewell clip to wife

23 hours ago
American tourist accused of theft at Chiang Mai shop, police called | Thaiger Crime News

American tourist accused of theft at Chiang Mai shop, police called

24 hours ago
Indian man found dead on Kalim Beach in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Indian man found dead on Kalim Beach in Phuket

1 day ago
German tourist dies after falling from ninth floor of Pattaya hotel | Thaiger Pattaya News

German tourist dies after falling from ninth floor of Pattaya hotel

1 day ago
Conflicting accounts emerge after 5 month old baby dies during nursery care | Thaiger Bangkok News

Conflicting accounts emerge after 5 month old baby dies during nursery care

1 day ago
Rayong restaurant rampage over fried rice caught on CCTV | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Rayong restaurant rampage over fried rice caught on CCTV

1 day ago
Russian man gropes Thai tattoo artist outside Pattaya studio | Thaiger Pattaya News

Russian man gropes Thai tattoo artist outside Pattaya studio

1 day ago
Aircraft graveyard clip filmed by foreigner raises entry questions | Thaiger Tourism News

Aircraft graveyard clip filmed by foreigner raises entry questions

1 day ago
Family suspects foul play after woman found in forest in underwear | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Family suspects foul play after woman found in forest in underwear

1 day ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 13, 2026, 3:53 PM
131 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.