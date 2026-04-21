Thai woman’s Songkran GHB exposure claim investigated as poison centre questions theory

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 21, 2026, 5:35 PM
55 2 minutes read
Thai woman’s Songkran GHB exposure claim investigated as poison centre questions theory | Thaiger
Photo via Matichon and ThaiRath

Ramathibodi Poison Centre said the chances of successfully administering gamma-hydroxybutyrate, or GHB, through a water gun were very low after a Thai woman claimed she may have been exposed to the drug during Songkran celebrations in Bangkok.

The woman posted a warning on TikTok on April 13, saying she was hospitalised after being exposed to GHB at an entertainment venue in the capital during Songkran. She said she had not accepted drinks from strangers, her cup had a lid, and her boyfriend drank from the same glass without showing any symptoms.

Because of that, she said she suspected the drug may have reached her through water splashed from a water gun. She did not present that claim as confirmed and later said it was her own assumption.

Some social media users supported her, saying only a small amount of GHB could cause severe symptoms, particularly when mixed with alcohol.

Others were sceptical, saying the GHB was expensive and difficult to obtain, making its use in a water gun unlikely. Some also accused her of fabricating the story.

Thai woman attacked with date rape drug during Bangkok Songkran event
Photo via TikTok/ @jeeeppji

The case later spread to Chinese social media platform Weibo. Some Chinese users expressed concern, saying many Chinese tourists visit Thailand during Songkran each year and that the claim had raised fears about safety.

Ramathibodi Poison Centre later shared information about GHB and its effects on the body. The centre said the substance leaves the body quickly, but warned that combining it with alcohol could lead to a critical condition.

Related Articles

The centre added that GHB is difficult to access and costly, and said using it in a water gun would be wasteful and offer a low chance of success.

Following the public discussion, the woman met officers at Makkasan Police Station yesterday, April 20, to provide more information. She also underwent another test at Police General Hospital in an effort to confirm which substances were found in her system, but the result had not been released at the time of reporting.

Experts say ghb in water gun unlikely
Photo via MGR Online

After speaking to police, she told reporters she felt relieved after giving details of the incident. She said she had not made up the story, but acknowledged that the theory about GHB being delivered through a water gun was only her own assumption and that she would wait for the outcome of the police investigation.

Asked whether any friends at the party seemed suspicious, she said all those present were close friends whom she had known for a long time and that none had any known history of drug involvement.

She added that she rarely visited entertainment venues and had never experienced anything similar before. She also said she had not expected the story to spread among international social media users, explaining that she posted it only to warn others.

Police said they had obtained CCTV footage from the entertainment venue for the investigation. Officers added that reviewing the footage was difficult because more than 4,000 people visited the venue that day.

Latest Thailand News
Thai woman&#8217;s Songkran GHB exposure claim investigated as poison centre questions theory | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai woman’s Songkran GHB exposure claim investigated as poison centre questions theory

17 minutes ago
Woman catches, punches peeping tom filming in Surat Thani toilet | Thaiger South Thailand News

Woman catches, punches peeping tom filming in Surat Thani toilet

1 hour ago
Japanese chef closes ramen shop after online fame reveals permit issue | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Japanese chef closes ramen shop after online fame reveals permit issue

2 hours ago
Frigate deal puts Thai Navy on path to shipbuilding self-reliance | Thaiger Thailand News

Frigate deal puts Thai Navy on path to shipbuilding self-reliance

2 hours ago
Thai AirAsia X flight changes leave travellers scrambling | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai AirAsia X flight changes leave travellers scrambling

2 hours ago
Row with boyfriend leads Thai woman to step into oncoming traffic | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Row with boyfriend leads Thai woman to step into oncoming traffic

3 hours ago
Foreign creator falls in love with Thailand, moves to Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign creator falls in love with Thailand, moves to Bangkok

3 hours ago
Russian suspect arrested in Phuket over scam cash withdrawals | Thaiger Phuket News

Russian suspect arrested in Phuket over scam cash withdrawals

4 hours ago
Foreigner claims 0% tax after buying 56 million baht Phuket home | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreigner claims 0% tax after buying 56 million baht Phuket home

4 hours ago
Monks placed on probation for joining Songkran celebrations | Thaiger Thailand News

Monks placed on probation for joining Songkran celebrations

4 hours ago
Ayutthaya temple abbot missing after trip to Khon Kaen with 100,000 baht in cash | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Ayutthaya temple abbot missing after trip to Khon Kaen with 100,000 baht in cash

6 hours ago
Thai woman attempts suicide after family dispute over affair with work colleague | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman attempts suicide after family dispute over affair with work colleague

7 hours ago
Pattaya villa raid nets more than 20 Indians in investment scam | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya villa raid nets more than 20 Indians in investment scam

7 hours ago
Technician arrested for gold theft at Chon Buri hotel using master keycard | Thaiger Thailand News

Technician arrested for gold theft at Chon Buri hotel using master keycard

8 hours ago
&#8216;Hallucinating&#8217; Irishman held for setting Pattaya condo on fire | Thaiger Pattaya News

‘Hallucinating’ Irishman held for setting Pattaya condo on fire

8 hours ago
Thai YouTuber told to move in Phuket Beach confrontation | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai YouTuber told to move in Phuket Beach confrontation

24 hours ago
Thailand outlines military capability in 2027 budget | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand outlines military capability in 2027 budget

1 day ago
Foreigner allegedly tries to dodge taxi bill, claiming he forgot his wallet | Thaiger Bangkok News

Foreigner allegedly tries to dodge taxi bill, claiming he forgot his wallet

1 day ago
Thailand traffic fine survey finds majority back harsher penalties, except for speeding | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand traffic fine survey finds majority back harsher penalties, except for speeding

1 day ago
Thai Senate committee proposes a 3% VAT hike in new tax reform | Thaiger Business News

Thai Senate committee proposes a 3% VAT hike in new tax reform

1 day ago
Thailand to issue emergency loan decree amid El Niño fears and rising energy costs | Thaiger Business News

Thailand to issue emergency loan decree amid El Niño fears and rising energy costs

1 day ago
Thai man helps thieves steal gold from nephew-in-law | Thaiger South Thailand News

Thai man helps thieves steal gold from nephew-in-law

1 day ago
Thai page spotlights vlogger&#8217;s Cambodia temple confrontation | Thaiger News

Thai page spotlights vlogger’s Cambodia temple confrontation

1 day ago
Rama 2 Road construction misses deadline again | Thaiger Thailand News

Rama 2 Road construction misses deadline again

1 day ago
Thai man arrested for deliberately starting forest fire in Phitsanulok for &#8216;fun&#8217; | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Thai man arrested for deliberately starting forest fire in Phitsanulok for ‘fun’

1 day ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 21, 2026, 5:35 PM
55 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.