Thai taxi driver, new father, shot dead in Koh Samui ‘mafia’ attack

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 28, 2026, 1:49 PM
287 2 minutes read
Thai taxi driver, new father, shot dead in Koh Samui ‘mafia’ attack | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Just in time now - ทันเหตุทั่วไทย

A taxi driver was shot dead during an attack by a “taxi mafia group” on Koh Samui in Surat Thani on Sunday, May 24, with one suspect arrested and several others still being sought by police. The victim was his family’s primary source of income, having welcomed a child just last month.

The victim, identified as 31 year old former soldier and taxi driver Sikarin, was found dead in the driver’s seat of his vehicle on Sunday night. Police reported that he suffered multiple injuries and five gunshot wounds to the chest.

Officers from Bor Phud Police Station initially informed the victim’s wife that Sikarin had been attacked by a man at the scene. According to Workpoint News, police also stated that security cameras in the area were not functioning, limiting the initial investigation.

However, a witness later provided dashcam footage to Sikarin’s wife showing more than 10 men attacking the victim in front of Thai and foreign tourists.

Thai taxi driver attacked to death on Koh Samui
Photo via Facebook/ เครือข่ายพิทักษ์สังคม

Several suspects were reportedly linked to a taxi mafia group on Koh Samui. This group was accused of controlling the area and preventing independent drivers from operating there.

Sikarin’s family said their child was born last month and that the family had lost its main source of income following his death.

Concerned about both justice and their safety, the family sought assistance from the non-profit organisation Saimai Survive.

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Sikarin’s wife also revealed that she received a phone call from an unidentified person asking her to meet at the scene of the attack, but she declined.

Koh Samui taxi mafia kills fellow taxi driver
Photo via SiamRath

According to the family, the incident occurred after Sikarin dropped off a passenger at a hotel in the area at about 1.25am. Shortly afterwards, a group of men allegedly approached and attacked him. When Sikarin attempted to drive away, one of the attackers opened fire, causing the vehicle to crash into the side of the road.

Sikarin’s brother claimed the victim had been paying 3,500 baht per month to the group in order to work in the area without conflict. He also described Sikarin as a kind person who regularly offered free rides to patients travelling to the hospital.

Video footage of the attack later spread across Thai social media, drawing wider public attention to the case. Police subsequently issued arrest warrants for three suspects. One suspect, identified as 42 year old Jatuporn, was arrested yesterday.

Thai taxi driver killed in attack by mafia group
Photo via YouTube/ โหนกระแส [Hone-Krasae] official
Jatuporn denied taking part in the assault. He told police he worked as a security guard at a bar in the area and claimed he only knocked on Sikarin’s car window and asked him to get out of the vehicle. He alleged that four to five other men then approached the victim, and the assault began.

According to Channel 3, police are preparing additional arrest warrants for four to five more suspects. Officers identified the alleged gunman as 28 year old Sahaporn, who remains at large.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 28, 2026, 1:49 PM
287 2 minutes read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.