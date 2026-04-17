Bangkok woman claims date rape drug was sprayed into her face at Songkran party

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 17, 2026, 3:50 PM
191 2 minutes read
Bangkok woman claims date rape drug was sprayed into her face at Songkran party | Thaiger
Photo by sanjeri via Getty Images Signature

A Thai woman issued a public warning after alleging that she was exposed to gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB), or date rape drug, through water sprayed from a water gun during a Songkran event at an entertainment venue in Bangkok.

The TikTok user, @jeeppji, shared a photo of herself unconscious in the hospital on Monday, April 13. In the caption, she wrote that she was drugged with GHB at a Songkran event at Route 66 and warned others to be careful.

GHB inherited the date rape drug title as it is often misused for criminal purposes, particularly in sexual assaults. A small amount of GHB can lead to drowsiness, dizziness, confusion or unconsciousness, allowing suspects to take advantage of victims.

The woman said she had not accepted any drinks from strangers and suspected the substance may have come from water in a gun that was sprayed into her face and mouth.

She said she suffered a seizure and foaming at the mouth. She further claimed that she was not the only person affected by GHB during the event.

Thai woman attacked with date rape drug during Bangkok Songkran event
Photo via TikTok/ @jeeeppji

Her account drew mixed reactions online. Some users questioned the claim, arguing that GHB would be too expensive to use in that way, while others said the amount of water entering her mouth would be unlikely to cause such severe symptoms.

The woman later posted a medical certificate on social media, saying it confirmed GHB was found in her system on the day of the incident.

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She clarified further that she arrived at the venue at about 10pm, began experiencing symptoms at around 11pm after a drink and reached the hospital at about 1am.

She insisted that she had not consumed any drinks from strangers or clinked glasses with anyone. She added that her drink was covered with a lid and that her boyfriend drank from the same glass without showing any symptoms.

Water gun Songkran Festival
Photo by User2547783c_812 via Getty Images

Although she admitted that she did not know exactly how the drug entered her body, she suspected it may have come from water deliberately and repeatedly sprayed into her face and mouth by someone at the venue.

She said she had no reason to invent the story and shared it to warn others. She also confirmed that her condition is now stable.

Online users called on relevant government departments to investigate the incident, identify the source of the substance and determine whether a suspect was involved. No further updates on the case had been reported at the time of writing.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 17, 2026, 3:50 PM
191 2 minutes read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.