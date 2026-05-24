Turkish man found dead after swallowing drug capsules to avoid detection

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 24, 2026, 3:02 PM
288 1 minute read
Turkish man found dead after swallowing drug capsules to avoid detection | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photos from Workpoint and DailyNews

A Turkish man was found dead in a hotel room in Samut Prakan yesterday, May 23, after allegedly swallowing more than 50 capsules suspected to contain illegal drugs to avoid detection.

Police and Ruamkatanyu Foundation volunteers were called to the hotel in Racha Thewa subdistrict, Bang Phli district, after receiving reports of a foreign man found dead inside a room.

The man, identified only as 24 year old Bapan, was found sitting against the edge of a bed. Investigators found more than 50 suspicious capsule-shaped packages scattered near the bathroom and inside a black plastic bag stained with faeces.

Officers said no wounds or signs of assault were found on the body.

A Turkish man died in Samut Prakan after allegedly swallowing drug capsules, with police finding more packages inside his hotel room.
Photo via Khaosod

Initial investigations suggested the man may have swallowed the packages to avoid detection before travelling to Thailand and later attempted to expel them after checking into the hotel. Officers believe complications inside the body may have caused his death.

According to investigators, the man arrived at Suvarnabhumi Airport before checking into the hotel during the early hours of May 22.

Police collected the suspicious packages and other evidence for forensic examination to determine whether the items contained illegal drugs or other prohibited substances.

Related Articles

DailyNews reported that investigators are also expanding the inquiry into a possible drug smuggling operation.

A Turkish man died in Samut Prakan after allegedly swallowing drug capsules, with police finding more packages inside his hotel room.
Photo via Workpoint

The body was sent for a detailed post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death and check for substances remaining in the body.

Police are also coordinating with the Turkish embassy in Thailand for further legal procedures.

In similar news, two Nigerian men were arrested in Pattaya after Chon Buri Immigration Police set up sting operations targeting alleged drug sales, with one suspect caught trying to swallow cocaine during his arrest to destroy evidence.

Latest Thailand News
Viral Facebook sex livestream scandal spreads across Thai social media | Thaiger Hot News

Viral Facebook sex livestream scandal spreads across Thai social media

32 seconds ago
Chiang Mai karaoke bar raided, 12 illegal workers detained | Thaiger Thailand News

Chiang Mai karaoke bar raided, 12 illegal workers detained

52 minutes ago
Turkish man found dead after swallowing drug capsules to avoid detection | Thaiger Crime News

Turkish man found dead after swallowing drug capsules to avoid detection

1 hour ago
Woman killed by train at ungated railway crossing in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Woman killed by train at ungated railway crossing in Bangkok

2 hours ago
Udon Thani monk defrocked after drunk bar run | Thaiger Thailand News

Udon Thani monk defrocked after drunk bar run

3 hours ago
Chiang Mai police arrest 19 year old illegal loan tout for fourth time | Thaiger Thailand News

Chiang Mai police arrest 19 year old illegal loan tout for fourth time

4 hours ago
Gun videos lead police to Indian man with drugs on Koh Pha Ngan | Thaiger South Thailand News

Gun videos lead police to Indian man with drugs on Koh Pha Ngan

4 hours ago
School van driver fined 2000 baht for railway crossing violation | Thaiger Thailand News

School van driver fined 2000 baht for railway crossing violation

5 hours ago
Foreign tourist accused of theft runs from brawl outside Pattaya shop | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign tourist accused of theft runs from brawl outside Pattaya shop

5 hours ago
Ancient Khmer fortune teller arrested for 1.7 million baht ritual scam | Thaiger Thailand News

Ancient Khmer fortune teller arrested for 1.7 million baht ritual scam

7 hours ago
Chinese suspect Mingchen linked to 815 million baht crime losses | Thaiger Crime News

Chinese suspect Mingchen linked to 815 million baht crime losses

7 hours ago
Phuket and Pattaya back 30-day visa-free stays to boost tourism | Thaiger Thailand News

Phuket and Pattaya back 30-day visa-free stays to boost tourism

1 day ago
Thai economy threatened by migrant worker shortage amid rising costs | Thaiger Business News

Thai economy threatened by migrant worker shortage amid rising costs

1 day ago
&#8216;Oreo Gang&#8217; member denies drunk driving after crash injures Bangkok cop | Thaiger Thailand News

‘Oreo Gang’ member denies drunk driving after crash injures Bangkok cop

1 day ago
Makkasan crash lays bare decades of rail neglect | Thaiger Thailand News

Makkasan crash lays bare decades of rail neglect

1 day ago
Thai weather warning: heavy rain and flash floods in 36 provinces | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai weather warning: heavy rain and flash floods in 36 provinces

1 day ago
Russian tour guide arrested for working without licence | Thaiger South Thailand News

Russian tour guide arrested for working without licence

2 days ago
Phuket locals demand investigation into foreign woman in police uniform | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket locals demand investigation into foreign woman in police uniform

2 days ago
Medical emergency officer killed in Uttaradit ambulance accident | Thaiger Thailand News

Medical emergency officer killed in Uttaradit ambulance accident

2 days ago
AirAsia CEO warns airport fee hike could be ‘disaster’ for Thai tourism | Thaiger Thailand News

AirAsia CEO warns airport fee hike could be ‘disaster’ for Thai tourism

2 days ago
Ex-politician linked to gambling den in Samut Prakan abandoned hotel | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Ex-politician linked to gambling den in Samut Prakan abandoned hotel

2 days ago
Thailand halts new Volvo EV registrations after battery defect | Thaiger Transport News

Thailand halts new Volvo EV registrations after battery defect

2 days ago
Thai police criticised for seeking help from children during arrest | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai police criticised for seeking help from children during arrest

2 days ago
School van driver ignores barriers, stops on tracks as train approaches | Thaiger Thailand News

School van driver ignores barriers, stops on tracks as train approaches

2 days ago
Another police officer involved in Chinese extortion case in Sa Kaeo surrenders | Thaiger Thailand News

Another police officer involved in Chinese extortion case in Sa Kaeo surrenders

2 days ago
Central Thailand NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 24, 2026, 3:02 PM
288 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.