Turkish man found dead after swallowing drug capsules to avoid detection

A Turkish man was found dead in a hotel room in Samut Prakan yesterday, May 23, after allegedly swallowing more than 50 capsules suspected to contain illegal drugs to avoid detection.

Police and Ruamkatanyu Foundation volunteers were called to the hotel in Racha Thewa subdistrict, Bang Phli district, after receiving reports of a foreign man found dead inside a room.

The man, identified only as 24 year old Bapan, was found sitting against the edge of a bed. Investigators found more than 50 suspicious capsule-shaped packages scattered near the bathroom and inside a black plastic bag stained with faeces.

Officers said no wounds or signs of assault were found on the body.

Initial investigations suggested the man may have swallowed the packages to avoid detection before travelling to Thailand and later attempted to expel them after checking into the hotel. Officers believe complications inside the body may have caused his death.

According to investigators, the man arrived at Suvarnabhumi Airport before checking into the hotel during the early hours of May 22.

Police collected the suspicious packages and other evidence for forensic examination to determine whether the items contained illegal drugs or other prohibited substances.

DailyNews reported that investigators are also expanding the inquiry into a possible drug smuggling operation.

The body was sent for a detailed post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death and check for substances remaining in the body.

Police are also coordinating with the Turkish embassy in Thailand for further legal procedures.

In similar news, two Nigerian men were arrested in Pattaya after Chon Buri Immigration Police set up sting operations targeting alleged drug sales, with one suspect caught trying to swallow cocaine during his arrest to destroy evidence.