Lop Buri locals question authenticity of Yaba advertising sign on road

A sign advertising Yaba for sale at a road intersection in Lop Buri province circulated on Thai social media, prompting calls for police to investigate.

The sign, reportedly placed on a traffic island near Ananda Mahidol Hospital, included a contact name and phone number, raising concerns among residents. Images shared by Facebook users showed a white board attached to a traffic sign with the message…

“Yaba on sale. Contact Ple from Ban Non Hua Chang community via 061…”.

The post quickly drew attention online. Channel 7 reported that attempts were made to contact the person named Ple using the number displayed on the sign, but the phone was switched off. This added to speculation about the authenticity of the advertisement.

Some netizens suggested the sign may have been created as a prank or for social media attention. Others argued that Yaba is already widely available and does not require promotion, noting that prices reportedly fell following recent news of drug crackdowns and arrests of users and dealers.

Despite uncertainty over whether the Yaba sign was genuine, residents urged police and relevant government agencies to examine the case. Concerns were raised that such content, even if it was staged, could encourage imitation or send inappropriate messages online.

As of now, no police or provincial officials have issued updates. It remains unclear whether the sign has been removed from the intersection.

In a related case, a drug-related shooting occurred in Ayutthaya province on April 26, when a Thai man under the influence opened fire on a road, killing a female teacher. The shooting also damaged her vehicle and other cars nearby.

The teacher’s two children and a relative travelling with her were unharmed. Another motorist sustained a gunshot wound to the arm and is now in a stable condition. Police later arrested the suspect and found three yaba pills in his possession.

Incidents involving drug users have raised ongoing concerns in Thailand. Reports indicate an increase in both criminal cases and psychiatric patients linked to drug use.

A Facebook page, เรียนหมอ by หมอแกว หมอแนต, run by sibling doctors Orrawan Wongchana and Thanakorn Wongchana stated that the number of drug users admitted to their hospital has risen.

The doctors added that medical staff are concerned for their safety, citing aggressive behaviour from some patients, including instances where individuals carried weapons into hospital facilities.