No GHB found in Thai woman who claimed Songkran water gun was spiked

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 24, 2026, 1:40 PM
135 2 minutes read
No GHB found in Thai woman who claimed Songkran water gun was spiked | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ กองสารนิเทศ สำนักงานตำรวจแห่งชาติ and by torwai via Getty Images

Police confirmed that no gamma-hydroxybutyrate, or GHB, was found in the system of a Thai woman who claimed she may have been exposed to the spiked water sprayed from a water gun during Songkran celebrations in Bangkok.

The Songkran GHB claim drew attention online after the woman shared her experience on TikTok on April 13. She said she attended an event at a nightclub in Bangkok and later suffered a seizure and foaming at the mouth. She was taken to the hospital, and suspected that the water sprayed at her may have contained GHB.

She insisted that she did not accept drinks from strangers and did not believe any of her friends had drugged her, saying they had known each other for a long time. She said this led her to suspect the substance may have come from a water gun.

Her post gained attention from Thai and foreign online users, especially Chinese netizens, with some expressing concern about visiting Thailand. Others questioned the claim, saying GHB would be too expensive to use in a water gun and would have a low chance of affecting someone that way.

Thai woman attacked with date rape drug during Bangkok Songkran event
Photo via TikTok/ @jeeeppji

Some users accused her of staging the incident for attention, which prompted her to share a medical certificate from a private hospital. Other Thai users criticised her for damaging the image of Thai tourism and Songkran.

Following widespread speculation, the woman filed a complaint with Makkasan Police Station on April 20 and gave a statement. She also underwent testing for GHB at Police General Hospital.

The results, reported today, April 24, were negative. Police said no GHB, other drugs or harmful substances were found in her system, either from the April 24 test or from blood samples collected by the private hospital on the day of the incident.

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Although the private hospital’s medical certificate mentioned GHB, the hospital explained that the substance was listed as a possible assumption based on her symptoms and the information available at the time.

Thai woman found with no GHB in system
Photo via Facebook/ กองสารนิเทศ สำนักงานตำรวจแห่งชาติ

The woman maintained that she had no intention to stage the incident and said she genuinely felt unwell that day. She added that she would continue cooperating with police and medical staff to determine the cause of her symptoms.

Royal Thai Police spokesperson Trairong Phewphan said it was understandable that the woman was concerned after experiencing abnormal symptoms following a visit to an entertainment venue. He said it was appropriate that she reported the matter to the police for investigation.

Police also reassured foreign online users that Thailand and the Songkran Festival remain safe for visitors. Officers urged the public to follow information from official sources and avoid sharing fake news or unconfirmed claims.

Police reject GHB water gun claim
Photo via Facebook/ กองสารนิเทศ สำนักงานตำรวจแห่งชาติ

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 24, 2026, 1:40 PM
135 2 minutes read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.