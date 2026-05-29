Isan Creative Festival 2026 returns to Khon Kaen on July 11 to 19 with ‘Northeast Modern’ theme

The Creative Economy Agency (CEA) has announced the return of Isan Creative Festival 2026 for its sixth edition, running from July 11 to 19, 2026 across four main venues in Khon Kaen and with satellite activities across northeastern Thailand.

The nine-day festival will run daily from 11am to 9pm at TCDC Khon Kaen, Central Khon Kaen Campus, the Sri Chan Creative District, and the Khon Kaen International Convention and Exhibition Center (KICE). The programme is being delivered in collaboration with networks across all 20 Isan provinces.

This year’s theme is NORTHEAST MODERN: Abundance | Adaptation | Connectivity, positioning Isan’s cultural identity, traditions, and business potential as a platform for new opportunities in the region. CEA said the festival aims to explore What is Isan capable of? while connecting creative industries with tourism, investment and emerging sectors.

The festival programme includes academic activities, a creative business platform, showcases and exhibitions, talks and workshops, entertainment programming, the D-KAK Market, and a creative district project.

Under the Northeast Modern concept, the festival frames contemporary Isan identity through three ideas:

Abundance highlights cultural wealth, natural resources and local assets as “local capital” that can reshape perceptions of the region.

Adaptation focuses on how Isan communities blend traditional knowledge with contemporary relevance.

Connectivity points to cross-cultural collaboration and partnerships across industries to support sustainable development.

The festival is part of a broader effort to present Isan through “Opportunity – Hope – Future,” while supporting long-term growth. Over the past five years, the festival has been positioned as a tool to create new opportunities in the region, including encouraging people to return home to create jobs, build careers and expand businesses locally.

CEA also highlights three development dimensions linked to the festival: a location strategy focused on infrastructure, trade potential and connectivity within the Greater Mekong Subregion; strengthening Isan as a creative hub for industries including content, film, food, music, crafts, design and cultural capital; and developing human capital by supporting the next generation of Isan talent.

More than 200 programmes are listed as highlights, including Isan Story Gaming, five Isan pavilions presented by all 20 northeastern provinces, Isan Music Talent, Isan Studio Showcase, and Isan Program Partners.

Isan Creative Festival 2026 runs from July 11 to 19, 2026, 11am to 9pm, at TCDC Khon Kaen, Central Khon Kaen Campus, the Sri Chan Creative District, and KICE, alongside activities across the wider Isan region.

Press Release