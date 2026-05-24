Gun videos lead police to Indian man with drugs on Koh Pha Ngan

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 24, 2026, 12:05 PM
368 1 minute read
Gun videos lead police to Indian man with drugs on Koh Pha Ngan | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photos from DailyNews

Police arrested an Indian man on Koh Pha Ngan yesterday, May 23, after videos showed a foreigner posing with guns and practising shooting, with officers later finding drugs and drug price lists on his phone.

The suspect, identified as 33 year old Shabeelkunnon Valappil, was arrested at a residence in Koh Pha Ngan district, Surat Thani. Police charged him with overstaying his visa.

Police arrested an Indian man on Koh Pha Ngan after gun videos led officers to drugs, alleged drug menus, and an overstay charge.
Photo via Khaosod

Officers said the arrest followed a May 13 operation targeting foreign-run businesses allegedly using Thai nominees on Koh Pha Ngan. Residents later reported a foreigner allegedly gathering with others, selling drugs near a durian orchard in Ban Tai, and regularly firing guns near his accommodation.

Police identified the man as Shabeelkunnon and went to inspect the property. They found three houses at the site and were told by the owner that the suspect was outside but returning.

Officers then hid nearby until Shabeelkunnon arrived on a dirt bike. The suspect reportedly tried to run away when police identified themselves but was detained.

Police arrested an Indian man on Koh Pha Ngan after gun videos led officers to drugs, alleged drug menus, and an overstay charge.
Photo via DailyNews

A search allegedly found nine bags of drugs in his left trouser pocket, along with an aluminium tube and a small metal tool hidden in a pink bag. Police said they also seized large quantities of crystal meth, ecstasy, MDMA, and ketamine.

Investigators said the Indian appeared to have an interest in firearms, with photos showing him posing with both handguns and long guns. Officers also found signs of shooting practice, including spent cartridges and shooting targets.

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Khaosod reported that police also arrested a Thai man identified as Apidet, who was found with one firearm and drugs.

Police arrested an Indian man on Koh Pha Ngan after gun videos led officers to drugs, alleged drug menus, and an overstay charge.
Photo via Khaosod

A check of Shabeelkunnon’s mobile phone allegedly found images listing several types of drugs with clear prices. Police believe this supported allegations that he was involved in selling drugs in the Koh Samui area.

Shabeelkunnon was taken with the seized items to Koh Pha Ngan Police Station for legal proceedings.

In addition to the overstay charge, Shabeelkunnon could face further charges related to illegal drug possession, alleged drug distribution, and firearms offences if police determine there is sufficient evidence.

Police arrested an Indian man on Koh Pha Ngan after gun videos led officers to drugs, alleged drug menus, and an overstay charge.
Photo via Khaosod

Elsewhere, Airport Interdiction Task Force (AITF) officers at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok arrested an Indian man for smuggling cocaine worth 17 million baht (around US$520,000) into Thailand.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 24, 2026, 12:05 PM
368 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.