Three arrested after 10-kilometre drug chase in Chumphon

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 17, 2026, 5:15 PM
51 1 minute read
Three arrested after 10-kilometre drug chase in Chumphon | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Matichon

Highway police arrested three suspects and seized more than 20,000 methamphetamine pills and crystal meth following a 10-kilometre car chase in Chumphon today, May 17.

The suspects were identified as 33 year old Teerapong, 25 year old Suwapat, and 25 year old Pongsakorn. Police seized 20,200 methamphetamine pills and 52.13 grammes of crystal meth during the operation in Hat Phan Krai subdistrict, Mueang district, Chumphon.

Police said officers spotted a black Nissan sedan driving suspiciously while patrolling the area. The vehicle reportedly had unusually dark window tint and expired annual tax registration.

Three suspects were arrested after a drug chase in Chumphon led police to more than 20,000 meth pills and crystal meth seized.
Photo via Matichon

Officers activated emergency lights and sirens and ordered the driver to stop for inspection, but the vehicle sped away. Police coordinated a pursuit and followed the car for around 10 kilometres before stopping it on Highway 4.

Inside the vehicle, police found Teerapong driving, with Suwapat in the front passenger seat and Pongsakorn seated in the back.

A search uncovered the methamphetamine pills and crystal meth. All three suspects were later taken to Tha Sae Hospital for urine tests, which reportedly found drugs in their systems.

Three suspects were arrested after a drug chase in Chumphon led police to more than 20,000 meth pills and crystal meth seized.
Photo via Matichon

Teerapong allegedly confessed that he had been hired to transport the drugs from Central Thailand to local dealers in Chumphon province.

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Matichon reported that the sedan was a pawned vehicle Teerapong bought from an acquaintance for 20,000 baht to transport drugs.

The suspects were initially charged with jointly selling Category 1 narcotics and methamphetamine use. Teerapong was also charged with driving while under the influence of Category 1 narcotics.

All three were transferred to Mueang Chumphon Police Station for legal proceedings.

Three suspects were arrested after a drug chase in Chumphon led police to more than 20,000 meth pills and crystal meth seized.
Photo via Matichon

Elsewhere, a Kamphaeng Phet police chase began after a pickup truck driver allegedly tried to evade a checkpoint, before crashing into an 18-wheeler and being arrested with five million methamphetamine pills.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 17, 2026, 5:15 PM
51 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.