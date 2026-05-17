Three arrested after 10-kilometre drug chase in Chumphon

Highway police arrested three suspects and seized more than 20,000 methamphetamine pills and crystal meth following a 10-kilometre car chase in Chumphon today, May 17.

The suspects were identified as 33 year old Teerapong, 25 year old Suwapat, and 25 year old Pongsakorn. Police seized 20,200 methamphetamine pills and 52.13 grammes of crystal meth during the operation in Hat Phan Krai subdistrict, Mueang district, Chumphon.

Police said officers spotted a black Nissan sedan driving suspiciously while patrolling the area. The vehicle reportedly had unusually dark window tint and expired annual tax registration.

Officers activated emergency lights and sirens and ordered the driver to stop for inspection, but the vehicle sped away. Police coordinated a pursuit and followed the car for around 10 kilometres before stopping it on Highway 4.

Inside the vehicle, police found Teerapong driving, with Suwapat in the front passenger seat and Pongsakorn seated in the back.

A search uncovered the methamphetamine pills and crystal meth. All three suspects were later taken to Tha Sae Hospital for urine tests, which reportedly found drugs in their systems.

Teerapong allegedly confessed that he had been hired to transport the drugs from Central Thailand to local dealers in Chumphon province.

Matichon reported that the sedan was a pawned vehicle Teerapong bought from an acquaintance for 20,000 baht to transport drugs.

The suspects were initially charged with jointly selling Category 1 narcotics and methamphetamine use. Teerapong was also charged with driving while under the influence of Category 1 narcotics.

All three were transferred to Mueang Chumphon Police Station for legal proceedings.

Elsewhere, a Kamphaeng Phet police chase began after a pickup truck driver allegedly tried to evade a checkpoint, before crashing into an 18-wheeler and being arrested with five million methamphetamine pills.