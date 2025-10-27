China sends condolences as Thai PM tackles mourning attire costs

Chinese President Xi Jinping has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother, praising her contributions to fostering China–Thailand relations.

In a message sent yesterday, October 26, to His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua, President Xi extended condolences on behalf of the Chinese government and people.

President Xi said Her Majesty was deeply respected by both the Thai royal family and the Thai people, and noted her longstanding commitment to strengthening bilateral ties. He recalled her official visit to China on behalf of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej, The Great, as a symbol of goodwill and diplomacy.

He also emphasised Her Majesty’s role in deepening the long-standing relationship between the two countries, often described by the phrase “China and Thailand, close as one family.”

President Xi concluded his message by stating that the Chinese people will always remember Her Majesty with deep respect and affection.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has instructed the Department of Internal Trade, under the Commerce Ministry, to closely monitor the sale of black and dark-toned mourning attire across Thailand.

According to The Nation, this directive aims to prevent price gouging and unfair practices during the national mourning period for Her Majesty Queen Sirikit.

According to Deputy Government spokesperson Airin Phanrit, demand for black clothing has risen significantly, and the government wants to ensure affordability for all citizens. Prime Minister Anutin also expressed appreciation to vendors who are keeping prices fair or offering discounts to ease the public’s financial burden.

Authorities have warned that any retailers found overcharging, hoarding products, or failing to display price tags may face penalties under the Price of Goods and Services Act B.E. 2542 (1999). These include fines of up to 140,000 baht, imprisonment for up to seven years, or both.

Eligible citizens are also encouraged to use the Khon La Khrueng Plus co-payment scheme to purchase mourning attire from participating shops.