Published: Tuesday, October 28, 2025
In today’s competitive trading environment, speed and cost-efficiency can determine success. Global online broker Axi is setting a new benchmark with ultra-low latency execution and industry-leading spreads, tailored to the needs of scalpers, day traders, and algorithmic traders.

State-of-the-art execution infrastructure

Axi sources liquidity from top-tier global providers and deploys advanced infrastructure to deliver lightning-fast order execution. By minimising delays between trade placement and fulfilment, Axi reduces slippage and ensures execution reliability, even during volatile market conditions.

Recent internal testing confirms average order execution speeds of under 30 milliseconds, with 99.7% of trades completed without requotes or slippage. This performance is vital for traders who depend on rapid entries and exits to capture small price movements.

Competitive pricing: Spreads from 0.0 pips

Trading costs directly affect profitability, particularly for active traders. Axi offers spreads starting from 0.0 pips on major currency pairs, including EUR/USD, USD/JPY, and GBP/USD for premium account holders, positioning itself among the most cost-effective brokers in the industry.

For high-volume or algorithm-driven strategies, these razor-thin spreads allow traders to retain more of their profits.

Axi elevates trading performance with ultra-fast execution and industry-leading spreads

Tailored for scalpers, day traders, and algorithms

Axi’s model is optimised for diverse trading styles:

  • Scalpers benefit from ultra-tight spreads and minimal slippage for quick in-and-out trades.
  • Day traders gain consistent execution quality and low transaction costs for maximising intraday performance.
  • Algorithmic traders and EAs rely on Axi’s robust systems to handle high-frequency orders seamlessly, enabling automated strategies to function without delay.

The combination of execution speed, pricing, and stability empowers traders to deploy complex strategies with confidence.

About Axi

Axi is a global online FX and CFD trading brand, trusted by thousands of customers in over 100 countries. Axi offers trading in multiple asset classes, including Forex, Shares, Gold, Oil, Coffee, and more.

Press Release

