Chiang Mai aims to be entertainment hub with major film deal

Hylife signs major MOU with BIFF to make northern city entertainment hub

Puntid Tantivangphaisal7 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, June 26, 2025
Chiang Mai is set to become Asia’s next big entertainment hotspot, thanks to a groundbreaking new collaboration.

Hylife Group, the city’s leading real estate, asset management, and manufacturing giant, has just signed a major Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) and key industry partners to transform the northern Thai city into a regional film and entertainment powerhouse.

The MOU was officially signed at a high-profile ceremony at the Chiang Mai Historical Centre, with prominent industry leaders such as Kwang Su Park, Chairman of BIFF, and Shubhodeep Das, CEO of Highlife Group, attending the event. Other key partners in the initiative include K Wave Media, Solaire Partners, and Lewis Pictures.

The ceremony, attended by numerous cultural and media figures, underscored the importance of international cooperation in shaping the future of both the regional economy and the entertainment industry.

In a statement, Shubhodeep Das expressed his excitement about the collaboration.

“This partnership marks an important milestone for the Thai film industry. By collaborating with BIFF, one of Asia’s most prestigious cultural venues, we aim to propel Chiang Mai into a regional hub that attracts investors, filmmakers, and local talent. We want to create widespread employment opportunities and empower local talent to transform the city into a leading Soft Power City.”

As part of the Creative Chiang Mai: Empowering Tomorrow’s Entertainment project, Highlife Group’s vision is clear: to turn Chiang Mai, a city with a rich cultural heritage, into a creative hub for entertainment and innovation.

The group aims to draw film investment, create job opportunities, and provide platforms for students and professionals in the city to develop their skills and contribute to a new cultural identity for Chiang Mai.

In the long term, Highlife Group is preparing for the launch of the Chiang Mai International Film Festival in 2026, a prestigious event designed to attract filmmakers, investors, and film crews from across Asia.

The goal is to stimulate the regional economy, create jobs, and lay the groundwork for Chiang Mai to become a central hub for the global entertainment industry, reported ThaiRath.

This MOU paves the way for long-term cooperation with international partners, boosting Chiang Mai’s image on the global stage.

The collaboration will not only drive sustainable economic growth through the entertainment sector but also elevate Chiang Mai as a strategic location for world-class film production, creating diverse employment opportunities for both locals and foreign visitors.

