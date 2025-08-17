Prachin Buri teacher wins 18 million baht in lottery

Windfall changes life yet dedication to students remains unshaken

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee14 minutes agoLast Updated: Sunday, August 17, 2025
64 1 minute read
Prachin Buri teacher wins 18 million baht in lottery | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A teacher in Prachin Buri, Pavaris “Kaew” Yusanit, experienced a stroke of luck, winning 18 million baht after her mother-in-law suggested buying lottery tickets online. Despite her newfound wealth, she remains committed to her teaching career.

Yesterday, August 16, at 7.45pm, it was reported that the Government Lottery Office announced the winning numbers for the draw, with the first prize number being 994865. Among the winners were two people: a person from Lop Buri who won 6 million baht (US$184,850) with one ticket and Pavaris Yusanit from Prachin Buri, who won 18 million baht (US$554,545) with three tickets purchased through Lottery Plus.

Reporters visited her residence in Mueang district, Prachin Buri province, where 32 year old electrical instructor Pavaris lives with her family. She teaches vocational students at Prachin Buri Technical College and lives with her husband, who works as an engineer, and their two young sons in the house.

Pavaris shared that her mother-in-law had called her with the numbers 865, asking her to buy them as they were unavailable through traditional lottery outlets. She obliged by purchasing them via Lottery Plus, a platform she regularly uses to buy one or two tickets.

Previously, she had won 100,000 baht (US$3,080) with her house number. Despite her recent win, she intends to continue teaching electrical engineering to her students because of her passion for the profession.

Pavaris plans to allocate part of her winnings to charitable acts and repair her mother-in-law’s house. She also aims to secure her children’s education, aged four and eight, and pay off their house and car, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, in Chon Buri, a village celebrated a communal lottery win after a 40 year old woman conducted a merit-making ceremony and sought blessings from a respected monk at Wat Huai Sup in Namatoom subdistrict, Phanat Nikhom district.

Related Articles

Supanya drew the number 206 from a jar, inspiring residents to purchase tickets ending in 06, each buying 10, leading to multiple wins across the community.

Latest Thailand News
Thailand&#8217;s major drug bust seizes 900 kg of crystal meth | Thaiger South Thailand News

Thailand’s major drug bust seizes 900 kg of crystal meth

2 minutes ago
Prachin Buri teacher wins 18 million baht in lottery | Thaiger Thailand News

Prachin Buri teacher wins 18 million baht in lottery

14 minutes ago
Pickup truck crash in Pattaya scatters meatballs on road | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pickup truck crash in Pattaya scatters meatballs on road

23 minutes ago
Family flees home after teenage gang attack in Chon Buri | Thaiger Pattaya News

Family flees home after teenage gang attack in Chon Buri

35 minutes ago
Police halt illegal electronic waste transport in Prachin Buri | Thaiger Crime News

Police halt illegal electronic waste transport in Prachin Buri

44 minutes ago
Thailand urges Cambodia to act on landmines, scam networks | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand urges Cambodia to act on landmines, scam networks

53 minutes ago
Monsoon trough brings heavy rain to 50 Thai provinces | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Monsoon trough brings heavy rain to 50 Thai provinces

1 hour ago
Bangkok–Butterworth rail service to resume in 2025 | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok–Butterworth rail service to resume in 2025

18 hours ago
Motorcyclist dies in crash with 20-wheel truck in Pathum Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Motorcyclist dies in crash with 20-wheel truck in Pathum Thani

19 hours ago
Suspended PM Paetongtarn to face court over leaked audio controversy | Thaiger Thailand News

Suspended PM Paetongtarn to face court over leaked audio controversy

19 hours ago
Pattaya cracks down on nightlife drug use with new curfews | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya cracks down on nightlife drug use with new curfews

20 hours ago
MPs approve 2026 education budget, but some are sceptic | Thaiger Politics News

MPs approve 2026 education budget, but some are sceptic

20 hours ago
Karon Municipality ordered to clear Kata Beach chairs in 15 days | Thaiger Phuket News

Karon Municipality ordered to clear Kata Beach chairs in 15 days

21 hours ago
Bangkok nightclub raided, 328 detained in Huai Khwang operation | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok nightclub raided, 328 detained in Huai Khwang operation

21 hours ago
High-speed racing crash on expressway causes hefty pile up | Thaiger Thailand News

High-speed racing crash on expressway causes hefty pile up

22 hours ago
Thailand accuses Cambodia of breaching Ottawa Convention with landmines | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand accuses Cambodia of breaching Ottawa Convention with landmines

23 hours ago
Pathum Thani police arrest trio with 422kg of crystal meth | Thaiger Thailand News

Pathum Thani police arrest trio with 422kg of crystal meth

23 hours ago
Thailand allows drone operations from August 16 to 31 | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand allows drone operations from August 16 to 31

24 hours ago
Two Thai police officers arrested in major drug network crackdown | Thaiger Thailand News

Two Thai police officers arrested in major drug network crackdown

1 day ago
People&#8217;s Party opposes 2026 budget bill over economic concerns | Thaiger Thailand News

People’s Party opposes 2026 budget bill over economic concerns

1 day ago
AirAsia flight lands at Gimpo due to turbulence, not error (update) | Thaiger Aviation News

AirAsia flight lands at Gimpo due to turbulence, not error (update)

1 day ago
Heavy rain alert in Thailand: 80% of regions under threat | Thaiger Thailand News

Heavy rain alert in Thailand: 80% of regions under threat

1 day ago
Paetongtarn defends negotiation strategy in leaked conversation | Thaiger Thailand News

Paetongtarn defends negotiation strategy in leaked conversation

2 days ago
3 teenagers arrested for burning disabled dog in Lampang temple | Thaiger Thailand News

3 teenagers arrested for burning disabled dog in Lampang temple

2 days ago
Udon Thani lottery thief returns stolen tickets and begs for forgiveness | Thaiger Thailand News

Udon Thani lottery thief returns stolen tickets and begs for forgiveness

2 days ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee14 minutes agoLast Updated: Sunday, August 17, 2025
64 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x