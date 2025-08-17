Prachin Buri teacher wins 18 million baht in lottery

A teacher in Prachin Buri, Pavaris “Kaew” Yusanit, experienced a stroke of luck, winning 18 million baht after her mother-in-law suggested buying lottery tickets online. Despite her newfound wealth, she remains committed to her teaching career.

Yesterday, August 16, at 7.45pm, it was reported that the Government Lottery Office announced the winning numbers for the draw, with the first prize number being 994865. Among the winners were two people: a person from Lop Buri who won 6 million baht (US$184,850) with one ticket and Pavaris Yusanit from Prachin Buri, who won 18 million baht (US$554,545) with three tickets purchased through Lottery Plus.

Reporters visited her residence in Mueang district, Prachin Buri province, where 32 year old electrical instructor Pavaris lives with her family. She teaches vocational students at Prachin Buri Technical College and lives with her husband, who works as an engineer, and their two young sons in the house.

Pavaris shared that her mother-in-law had called her with the numbers 865, asking her to buy them as they were unavailable through traditional lottery outlets. She obliged by purchasing them via Lottery Plus, a platform she regularly uses to buy one or two tickets.

Previously, she had won 100,000 baht (US$3,080) with her house number. Despite her recent win, she intends to continue teaching electrical engineering to her students because of her passion for the profession.

Pavaris plans to allocate part of her winnings to charitable acts and repair her mother-in-law’s house. She also aims to secure her children’s education, aged four and eight, and pay off their house and car, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, in Chon Buri, a village celebrated a communal lottery win after a 40 year old woman conducted a merit-making ceremony and sought blessings from a respected monk at Wat Huai Sup in Namatoom subdistrict, Phanat Nikhom district.

Supanya drew the number 206 from a jar, inspiring residents to purchase tickets ending in 06, each buying 10, leading to multiple wins across the community.