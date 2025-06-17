Chon Buri villagers celebrate big lottery win with monk’s blessing

A village in Chon Buri celebrated a collective lottery win after a 40 year old woman performed a merit-making ceremony and sought blessing from a local revered monk at Wat Huai Sup, Namatoom subdistrict, Phanat Nikhom district.

Supanya drew a lucky number, 206, from a jar. This prompted residents to buy lottery tickets with the number 06, each buying ten tickets, resulting in widespread lottery wins among the community.

Supanya shared that she visited the temple in the morning, made merit, and prayed for fortune. Upon receiving the number 206, she informed fellow residents who decided to try their luck and buy tickets ending in 06.

They were rewarded, with each person winning 10 tickets. The revered monk, Luang Pho Yai, is known for granting luck to the locals, becoming a beloved figure in the community as many people from the entire subdistrict have reportedly benefited from such blessings.

Meanwhile, a separate winner brought joy to Wat Don Thong, also located in Phanat Nikhom district, Chon Buri. This fortunate person won a third prize lottery, ticket number 971844, twice, securing a total prize of 160,000 baht (US$4,925).

Additionally, they won six tickets with the last two digits 06 and another six tickets with the first three digits. In gratitude, the winner donated a portion of their winnings to aid the construction of a monk’s residence at the temple, under the guidance of Phra Achan Chalermrit Khunesko, also known as Phra Achan Ae, a well-regarded monk specialising in spiritual blessings.

The lottery winner, excited and grateful, explained that before winning, they sought blessings from Phra Achan Ae, hoping to win a large prize to resolve debts and cover daily expenses. Winning two third-prize tickets amounted to 160,000 baht, a significant sum that the winner decided to share with the temple by contributing to building projects.

The remaining funds will be used for personal expenses, marking a major life change. Friends accompanying the winner also had success, winning tickets with matching first and last numbers, adding to the collective joy and hope in the community, reported KhaoSod.