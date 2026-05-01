Prachin Buri man accused of assaulting 11 year old relative

Police in Prachin Buri are investigating a sexual assault case after an 11 year old girl with a memory impairment was allegedly attacked by a male relative at a residence in Kabin Buri district on April 28.

The girl’s grandfather and mother filed a complaint with officers at Kabin Buri Police Station on April 30. The mother told police that after learning of the incident, she spoke with her daughter, who confirmed the sexual assault had occurred on multiple occasions. The family is pursuing the case through legal channels.

The suspect, a 50 year old distant relative of the family, was found at the scene by another family member and claimed he had only been “playing around.” His mother later told reporters he admitted only to a lesser act, saying it was accidental.

A separate relative told reporters the suspect was known to keep large amounts of adult video content in his room.

The girl was taken to Kabin Buri Hospital for a medical examination following the complaint.

At 5pm on April 30, welfare officials from the Prachin Buri Children and Family Shelter, the provincial Ministry of Social Development and Human Security office, the village headman, and the local administrative organisation attended the scene to verify the facts.

The girl confirmed to officials that the incident had taken place. Welfare officers said they would work closely with police to pursue the case legally and provide psychological support to the victim. As of the time of reporting, the suspect had not been publicly confirmed as arrested.

In similar news earlier in April, a Ratchaburi stepfather confessed to fatally abusing a one year old boy over a period of more than two months, admitting to beating the child and pressing lit cigarettes against his body.

The boy died on April 6 from brain injuries, with additional wounds, bruises, and burns found on his body. The stepfather confessed under police questioning on April 9 at Khao Din Police Station.