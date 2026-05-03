Wild elephant attack kills rubber tapper in Prachin Buri

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 3, 2026, 9:43 AM
50 2 minutes read
Wild elephant attack kills rubber tapper in Prachin Buri | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from DailyNews

A rubber tapper and volunteer in Prachin Buri province was killed in a wild elephant attack yesterday, May 2, after he entered a forested rubber plantation near Thap Lan National Park.

Police were alerted at 4.30pm that one villager had been killed by wild elephants near the forest edge in Thung Pho subdistrict, Na Di district. Park staff, police, district officials, and rescue volunteers went to the scene.

Officials were told that around 40 wild elephants were still in the area. They proceeded with caution and had to walk about 3 kilometres from the main road into the forest.

At the scene, they found 53 year old Thirachai with several elephant tracks nearby. His shoulder bag, communication radio, hat, two water bottles, and rubber tapping equipment were also found in the area.

A rubber tapper was killed in a wild elephant attack in Prachin Buri after entering a forested plantation near Thap Lan National Park.
Photo via Khaosod

Rescue volunteers carried his body out of the forest before taking him to Nadee Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Police found that Thirachai worked as a rubber tapper and was also a volunteer involved in efforts to push elephant herds away from communities near Thap Lan National Park.

According to his wife, 43 year old Somphorn, Thirachai had left home in the morning to tap rubber, taking his dog with him. When he had not returned by late afternoon, Somphorn went to search for him in the rubber plantation.

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She later found her husband dead and walked back to inform neighbours, who then contacted the relevant officials.

A rubber tapper was killed in a wild elephant attack in Prachin Buri after entering a forested plantation near Thap Lan National Park.
Photo via Khaosod

The Thung Pho wild elephant monitoring team examined tracks at the scene and found resting marks from two wild elephants. The team believed Thirachai was inspecting elephant tracks during his volunteer patrol when he came across the resting elephants.

Officials added that his dog may have barked at the elephants, causing them to react and chase him. The case remains based on evidence found at the scene, reported Khaosod.

A rubber tapper was killed in a wild elephant attack in Prachin Buri after entering a forested plantation near Thap Lan National Park.
Photo via Khaosod

Thap Lan National Park’s chief offered condolences to Thirachai’s family and said the park would arrange support and compensation under national park regulations.

After the post-mortem examination, Thirachai’s body will be released to his relatives for religious rites.

Elsewhere, an elderly man in Nakhon Nayok was trampled by a wild elephant during a toilet break after he encountered the animal while urinating behind his house. The 87 year old man was given first aid at the scene before being rushed to Nakhon Nayok Hospital, where he later died.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 3, 2026, 9:43 AM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.