Chinese man injured after groping Thai woman outside Pattaya nightclub

A Pattaya sexual assault case is under investigation after a Thai woman accused a Chinese man of groping her outside a nightclub earlier today, April 22.

Mueang Pattaya Police Station officers responded to a report of an altercation at a nightclub on Southern Pattaya Road at around 1am. At the scene, officers found two Thai women standing near a Chinese man who was being restrained by security guards.

The man had a wound on his left eyebrow and blood on his face and clothing. He was reportedly shouting continuously from the venue to the police station. Rescuers from the Sawang Borriboon Dhammastan Foundation provided first aid.

The women were identified as 19 year old Jaja and 20 year old Palmy. Jaja told police she had been standing outside the nightclub with her friend while planning to go elsewhere when the incident occurred.

She said the Chinese man, who appeared intoxicated, approached her, hugged her and touched her buttocks. Jaja initially chose not to pursue the matter.

She told officers the man later repeated the behaviour, prompting her to seek help from security guards. The situation reportedly escalated when the men attempted to kick both women and throw a glass at them.

Security guards stepped in, but police say it remains unclear how the man sustained the injury to his head during the incident.

Investigations are ongoing, with police currently reviewing CCTV footage. Jaja stated she intended to pursue legal action. As of now, no charges have been filed. Officers said legal proceedings would continue once the man is sober.

In a similar report, a Thai woman filed a complaint with police, accusing a Chinese client of detaining and assaulting her at a condominium in Bangkok after hiring her to provide entertainment work. Hua Mak Police Station officers and Immigration Police are now investigating the case.