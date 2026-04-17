2 transgender suspects surrender after leaving hickey on victim’s neck

Two from three transgender suspects surrendered to police after sexually assaulting a man during Songkran celebrations in Phichit province, leaving a hickey on his neck.

The 24 year old victim, Chitsanupong, filed a complaint with Mueang Phichit Police Station after the incident on April 15 at a Songkran event on Khao Tang Road. He had earlier shared details of the Phichit Songkran sexual assault on his Facebook account.

Chitsanupong said three to four people approached him during the event, applied powder to him and then groped his genitals.

He said the suspects then left marks on his neck. Chitsanupong added that he attempted to resist but was unable to defend himself as the group outnumbered him.

Following his post, other social media users shared similar experiences in the comments, with some saying they had not reported incidents to police but felt distressed afterwards.

According to Amarin TV, two suspects surrendered at Mueang Phichit Police Station today, April 17. They were identified as 31 year old Nopporn and 32 year old Nattaphon. A third suspect, 33 year old That, has not yet reported to police.

The two suspects have been charged with committing an indecent act by using force under Section 278 of the Criminal Law, which carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to 200,000 baht, or both. Police said they will issue a summons for the remaining suspect as part of further legal proceedings.

In a separate case during Songkran, a 15 year old girl was raped in a public bathroom near Khao San Road in Bangkok on April 14. The suspect, a private, is being held by the First Army Area and will be transferred to Chana Songkram Police Station for further legal action.