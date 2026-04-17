2 transgender suspects surrender after leaving hickey on victim’s neck

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 17, 2026, 1:43 PM
276 1 minute read
2 transgender suspects surrender after leaving hickey on victim’s neck | Thaiger
Photo via Amarin TV

Two from three transgender suspects surrendered to police after sexually assaulting a man during Songkran celebrations in Phichit province, leaving a hickey on his neck.

The 24 year old victim, Chitsanupong, filed a complaint with Mueang Phichit Police Station after the incident on April 15 at a Songkran event on Khao Tang Road. He had earlier shared details of the Phichit Songkran sexual assault on his Facebook account.

Chitsanupong said three to four people approached him during the event, applied powder to him and then groped his genitals.

He said the suspects then left marks on his neck. Chitsanupong added that he attempted to resist but was unable to defend himself as the group outnumbered him.

Transwomen leave hickey on victim's neck in Songkran
Photo via Amarin TV

Following his post, other social media users shared similar experiences in the comments, with some saying they had not reported incidents to police but felt distressed afterwards.

According to Amarin TV, two suspects surrendered at Mueang Phichit Police Station today, April 17. They were identified as 31 year old Nopporn and 32 year old Nattaphon. A third suspect, 33 year old That, has not yet reported to police.

Phitchit Songkran celebration on Khao Tang Road
Photo via Facebook/ พิจิตรทันข่าว

The two suspects have been charged with committing an indecent act by using force under Section 278 of the Criminal Law, which carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to 200,000 baht, or both. Police said they will issue a summons for the remaining suspect as part of further legal proceedings.

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In a separate case during Songkran, a 15 year old girl was raped in a public bathroom near Khao San Road in Bangkok on April 14. The suspect, a private, is being held by the First Army Area and will be transferred to Chana Songkram Police Station for further legal action.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 17, 2026, 1:43 PM
276 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.