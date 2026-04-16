Phichit man reports sexual assault by women and transwomen during Songkran

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 16, 2026, 11:35 AM
56 1 minute read
Phichit man reports sexual assault by women and transwomen during Songkran | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ชิษณุพงศ์ ฯ.

A man filed a police complaint after a group of women and transwomen sexually assaulted him during Songkran celebrations in Phichit province, leaving hickey on his neck.

The victim, identified only as Chitsanupong, shared photos of marks on his neck on Facebook yesterday, April 15. Based on the tagged location in the post, the sexual assault took place at Songkran Festival on Khao Tang Road.

Chitsanupong said a group of three to four women and transwomen approached him and applied powder to him, as is common during Songkran.

Unfortunately, they then groped his genitals. When he tried to shield himself, the group sucked his neck, leaving the marks shown in the photos. He said he repeatedly told them to stop, but they ignored him and encouraged one another to continue.

Phitchit Songkran celebration on Khao Tang Road
Photo via Facebook/ พิจิตรทันข่าว

At the end of his post, Chitsanupong asked netizens whether he could take legal action against the group. Many commenters who said they had experienced similar incidents stated that the actions were against the law and urged him to report the matter to police.

Chitsanupong later updated the post to say he had already filed a complaint with officers at Mueang Phichit Police Station and would share further developments with the online community.

The post went viral on social media, drawing more than 1,000 comments and 8,400 shares. Many men also used the comment section to describe similar experiences, saying they were unable to defend themselves because the attackers acted in groups.

Related Articles
Applying powder on face during Songkran Festival
Photo via MGR Online

Another sexual assault case during Songkran was reported on Rama IV Road in Bangkok, where a man allegedly groped a female journalist on the buttocks. The woman reportedly screamed for help, leading to the suspect’s immediate arrest.

In Phuket, locals and foreign tourists also criticised a group of foreigners over aggressive Songkran behaviour. The group was accused of harassing women and passing motorists, blocking a public road, demanding money, and forcing open a van before splashing water inside.

Latest Thailand News
Phichit man reports sexual assault by women and transwomen during Songkran | Thaiger Thailand News

Phichit man reports sexual assault by women and transwomen during Songkran

5 minutes ago
Cat bites owner, stops Thai train, gets blamed for seven-hour delay | Thaiger Thailand News

Cat bites owner, stops Thai train, gets blamed for seven-hour delay

14 minutes ago
Phuket tourists arrested after soaking police at Songkran command post | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket tourists arrested after soaking police at Songkran command post

41 minutes ago
Police confirm accidental death of man found near Sukhumvit building | Thaiger Thailand News

Police confirm accidental death of man found near Sukhumvit building

55 minutes ago
Phuket locals call for tougher action on foreigners with disruptive behaviour during Songkran | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket locals call for tougher action on foreigners with disruptive behaviour during Songkran

57 minutes ago
Chiang Mai records highest drink driving cases during Songkran | Thaiger Thailand News

Chiang Mai records highest drink driving cases during Songkran

2 hours ago
Air quality in Thailand worsens as pollution levels rise in 42 provinces | Thaiger Thailand News

Air quality in Thailand worsens as pollution levels rise in 42 provinces

20 hours ago
Patong tourists arrested for water-throwing chaos during Songkran | Thaiger Thailand News

Patong tourists arrested for water-throwing chaos during Songkran

22 hours ago
102-year-old &#8216;Khun Yai Whin&#8217; walks unaided at Songkran festival | Thaiger Thailand News

102-year-old ‘Khun Yai Whin’ walks unaided at Songkran festival

23 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s Songkran campaign sees 154 deaths amid 755 road crashes | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thailand’s Songkran campaign sees 154 deaths amid 755 road crashes

1 day ago
Thailand braces for summer storms with potential hail and lightning | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand braces for summer storms with potential hail and lightning

1 day ago
Chiang Rai Songkran festival boosts tourism despite heat | Thaiger Thailand News

Chiang Rai Songkran festival boosts tourism despite heat

2 days ago
Man high on meth arrested after attempted assault in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Man high on meth arrested after attempted assault in Samut Prakan

2 days ago
Man arrested for groping journalist during Songkran festival | Thaiger Thailand News

Man arrested for groping journalist during Songkran festival

2 days ago
Jet fuel costs force Korean budget airlines to cut Thai flights | Thaiger Business News

Jet fuel costs force Korean budget airlines to cut Thai flights

2 days ago
Chinese man caught stealing on flight to Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese man caught stealing on flight to Thailand

2 days ago
Four killed in tragic Songkran road accident in Pathum Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Four killed in tragic Songkran road accident in Pathum Thani

3 days ago
Thai woman surrenders after stabbing Polish man in dog-walking dispute | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai woman surrenders after stabbing Polish man in dog-walking dispute

3 days ago
Swedish man crashes truck on Pattaya beach, injures tourist | Thaiger Thailand News

Swedish man crashes truck on Pattaya beach, injures tourist

3 days ago
Foreigners cause chaos with fire extinguisher in Pattaya Songkran festivities | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreigners cause chaos with fire extinguisher in Pattaya Songkran festivities

3 days ago
Thai man caught smuggling petrol in watermelon truck to Myanmar | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man caught smuggling petrol in watermelon truck to Myanmar

3 days ago
Trat officials seize five boats in Cambodia smuggling bust | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Trat officials seize five boats in Cambodia smuggling bust

4 days ago
Indian tourist reports 25k baht theft by transgender in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian tourist reports 25k baht theft by transgender in Pattaya

4 days ago
Fatal collision claims two lives during Phatthalung&#8217;s dangerous period | Thaiger Thailand News

Fatal collision claims two lives during Phatthalung’s dangerous period

4 days ago
Bedridden Swiss man dies in Pattaya room fire | Thaiger Pattaya News

Bedridden Swiss man dies in Pattaya room fire

4 days ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 16, 2026, 11:35 AM
56 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.