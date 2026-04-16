Phichit man reports sexual assault by women and transwomen during Songkran

A man filed a police complaint after a group of women and transwomen sexually assaulted him during Songkran celebrations in Phichit province, leaving hickey on his neck.

The victim, identified only as Chitsanupong, shared photos of marks on his neck on Facebook yesterday, April 15. Based on the tagged location in the post, the sexual assault took place at Songkran Festival on Khao Tang Road.

Chitsanupong said a group of three to four women and transwomen approached him and applied powder to him, as is common during Songkran.

Unfortunately, they then groped his genitals. When he tried to shield himself, the group sucked his neck, leaving the marks shown in the photos. He said he repeatedly told them to stop, but they ignored him and encouraged one another to continue.

At the end of his post, Chitsanupong asked netizens whether he could take legal action against the group. Many commenters who said they had experienced similar incidents stated that the actions were against the law and urged him to report the matter to police.

Chitsanupong later updated the post to say he had already filed a complaint with officers at Mueang Phichit Police Station and would share further developments with the online community.

The post went viral on social media, drawing more than 1,000 comments and 8,400 shares. Many men also used the comment section to describe similar experiences, saying they were unable to defend themselves because the attackers acted in groups.

Another sexual assault case during Songkran was reported on Rama IV Road in Bangkok, where a man allegedly groped a female journalist on the buttocks. The woman reportedly screamed for help, leading to the suspect’s immediate arrest.

In Phuket, locals and foreign tourists also criticised a group of foreigners over aggressive Songkran behaviour. The group was accused of harassing women and passing motorists, blocking a public road, demanding money, and forcing open a van before splashing water inside.