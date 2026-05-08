Thai monks deceive children into ordaining and use them for donations in Malaysia

Parents of seven children, aged between three and 11, sought assistance after two monks in Prachuap Khiri Khan deceived them into ordaining as novices and soliciting donations in Malaysia.

The case came to light after police in Kedah, Malaysia, arrested two Thai monks on April 7 on suspicion of human trafficking. Malaysian police said they had monitored the pair’s activities for more than four years before taking action.

According to Malaysian investigators, the monks persuaded Thai children aged between seven and 15 to ordain at a temple in Malaysia. Some of the children were allegedly taken across the border without passports or proper documentation.

Once ordained, the children were reportedly made to collect donations from locals as well as Thai, Singaporean and other foreign visitors in Malaysia.

On the day of the arrest, officers found the monks transporting 22 children into Malaysia. Seven of the children were found without valid entry documents and were detained, while 17 others with documentation were returned to Thailand.

Families of the detained children have contacted the Pavena Foundation for Children and Women to seek help in bringing them home.

One parent, 40 year old Ann, said she had been working in the Philippines and left her five year old son with grandparents in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

She explained that in early April, the grandparents were approached by monks at a local monastery who suggested the boy could be ordained in Malaysia. The monks reportedly assured them that travel was possible even without a passport.

Ann said her parents believed the monks were trustworthy, as they had previously taken other children to Malaysia. She agreed to let her son go.

However, she lost contact with her son on April 6 and later learned he had been detained for illegal entry into Malaysia along with other children. Ann urged the foundation to coordinate with relevant authorities to secure the children’s return.

Pavena Foundation founder Paveena Hongsakul said she would work with the Malaysian Embassy in Thailand to verify that the children were not involved in wrongdoing and to assist in their repatriation.