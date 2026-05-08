Thai monks deceive children into ordaining and use them for donations in Malaysia

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 8, 2026, 4:14 PM
85 1 minute read
Thai monks deceive children into ordaining and use them for donations in Malaysia | Thaiger
Photo via Channel 8

Parents of seven children, aged between three and 11, sought assistance after two monks in Prachuap Khiri Khan deceived them into ordaining as novices and soliciting donations in Malaysia.

The case came to light after police in Kedah, Malaysia, arrested two Thai monks on April 7 on suspicion of human trafficking. Malaysian police said they had monitored the pair’s activities for more than four years before taking action.

According to Malaysian investigators, the monks persuaded Thai children aged between seven and 15 to ordain at a temple in Malaysia. Some of the children were allegedly taken across the border without passports or proper documentation.

Once ordained, the children were reportedly made to collect donations from locals as well as Thai, Singaporean and other foreign visitors in Malaysia.

Two Thai monks arrested in Malaysia
Two Thai monks were arrested in Malaysia. | Photo via DailyNews

On the day of the arrest, officers found the monks transporting 22 children into Malaysia. Seven of the children were found without valid entry documents and were detained, while 17 others with documentation were returned to Thailand.

Families of the detained children have contacted the Pavena Foundation for Children and Women to seek help in bringing them home.

One parent, 40 year old Ann, said she had been working in the Philippines and left her five year old son with grandparents in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

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She explained that in early April, the grandparents were approached by monks at a local monastery who suggested the boy could be ordained in Malaysia. The monks reportedly assured them that travel was possible even without a passport.

Parents seek help after children deceived and used for donation in Malaysia
Photo via Channel 8

Ann said her parents believed the monks were trustworthy, as they had previously taken other children to Malaysia. She agreed to let her son go.

However, she lost contact with her son on April 6 and later learned he had been detained for illegal entry into Malaysia along with other children. Ann urged the foundation to coordinate with relevant authorities to secure the children’s return.

Pavena Foundation founder Paveena Hongsakul said she would work with the Malaysian Embassy in Thailand to verify that the children were not involved in wrongdoing and to assist in their repatriation.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 8, 2026, 4:14 PM
85 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.