Thai neighbours seeks help for Burmese girl abused by mother

Thai residents in Chachoengsao sought help for a 13 year old Burmese girl after alleging she had been repeatedly abused by her mother at their home.

The case came to public attention after neighbours contacted social media influencer Chalida “Ton Or” Palamart to assist the girl, identified as Namwhan. Officials from the Chachoengsao Provincial Shelter for Children and Family accompanied Ton Or to the family’s home yesterday, May 12.

During the visit, Ton Or observed that Namwhan had a shaved head and visible injuries to her head and ears. Bruises and marks were also reportedly seen on several parts of her body.

The girl initially refused to speak while her mother was present. Officials later escorted her away from the house, where she eventually described ongoing abuse inside the home.

According to Namwhan, she has two older sisters, but she was the only child subjected to violence. She alleged that her mother regularly beat her, shaved her hair, and sometimes gave her spoiled food to eat. The girl also claimed she was often limited to one meal per day and, on some occasions, was not given food at all.

Namwhan stated that injuries to her ears occurred when her mother attempted to cut them with scissors. She also showed officials a fresh wound that she said had been caused shortly before Ton Or arrived.

The mother denied the allegations during questioning, though she admitted to disciplining her daughter physically because she considered the child stubborn, but denied seriously abusing her. She claimed marks on Namwhan’s body were caused by food allergies rather than violence.

Ton Or later shared with her followers on social media that she was distressed after hearing the girl say she no longer wanted to remain with her family because she feared being abused to death.

Despite the violence, Namwhan told Ton Or that she still hoped to work in the future and support her mother financially, believing she might eventually receive the same affection shown to her siblings.

Officials placed the girl under the temporary protection of the Chachoengsao Provincial Shelter for Children and Family as part of the initial response to the abuse case.

According to Ton Or, the shelter is legally permitted to care for the child for only three months and has to return her to the family. Both Ton Or and the officials are now considering additional protective measures and long-term support options after that period expires.