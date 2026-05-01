Thailand’s royals join world leaders in Stockholm for Swedish king’s 80th

Their Majesties the Thai King and Queen are in Sweden this week for the 80th birthday celebrations of King Carl XVI Gustaf, attending a series of royal engagements at the Royal Palace in Stockholm as part of a four-day state visit from April 29 to May 2.

Yesterday morning, April 30, the Thai monarchs joined a thanksgiving ceremony at the Royal Chapel, where they observed the changing of the Royal Guard and attended a choir performance in honour of the Swedish king.

That evening, they travelled by royal motorcade from the Grand Hotel Stockholm to the Royal Palace to attend an official state banquet hosted by King Carl XVI Gustaf for visiting heads of state, royals, and dignitaries.

His Majesty the King wore White Tie dress for the occasion, while Her Majesty the Queen wore a full-length evening gown, crown, and the Chakri Order sash.

The visit to Sweden was made at the personal invitation of King Carl XVI Gustaf and marks the latest chapter in a bilateral relationship dating back to 1868, when both kingdoms signed the Treaty of Friendship, Commerce, and Navigation during the reign of King Mongkut (Rama IV).

The relationship was further cemented in 1897, when King Chulalongkorn (Rama V) visited Ragunda during his first tour of Europe, where he was received by King Oscar II. That visit is commemorated annually by the Ragunda Municipality at the King Chulalongkorn Memorial Pavilion, built on July 19, 1897, to mark the occasion.

King Bhumibol Adulyadej (Rama IX) and Queen Sirikit made a state visit to Sweden in 1960. More recently, Queen Silvia of Sweden travelled to Thailand in October 2017 to attend the Royal Cremation of King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

The two countries signed a Strategic Partnership on August 26, 2025, establishing a framework covering political dialogue, trade and investment, defence, green transition, innovation, and education. In 2025, more than 236,000 Swedish visitors travelled to Thailand, and the Thai community in Sweden is estimated at around 40,000 people.

Similarly, in November last year, Their Majesties King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida arrived in Beijing for an official state visit, marking the 50th anniversary of bilateral relations between the two nations.