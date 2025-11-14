2 fake doctors arrested after runing illegal clinics in Bangkok for over 10 years

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 14, 2025, 2:32 PM
Photo via Ejan

Police yesterday, November 13, arrested two fake doctors at an illegal clinic in the Min Buri district of Bangkok after it had been operating unlawfully for more than ten years. Over 6,000 patient records were found.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Division 3 arrested 50 year old Boonwiwat Boonrueanglue and 30 year old Nattawut Boonrueanglue at Keharam Clinic, also known as Doctor Phong Clinic.

Boonwiwat was found to carry out examinations, give medical opinions, and write prescriptions, while Nattawut was responsible for welcoming patients, registering their medical history, giving injections, and dispensing medication.

The issue came to light when the pair were treating a 30 year old woman who visited the clinic with a fever. She reportedly turned pale upon learning that they were not qualified medical professionals. She told police that she had just received an injection from Nattawut and was worried, prompting officers to send her to a nearby hospital.

Boonwiwat claimed he was a real doctor and had been operating the clinic for more than ten years. However, he failed to show officers any certificates or relevant licences.

Nattawut eventually confessed that he had not completed any medical training and had learned how to provide medical services from Boonwiwat.

Photo via Ejan

During the raid, police seized 1,390 baht in cash from recent patients, 1,000 hand-written patient record sheets, medical certificates for job applications and driving licence registration, doctors’ white coats, and a computer containing patient records.

Various medicines and medical equipment were also confiscated, including 700 Diazepam pills, 900 Tramadol pills, 2,000 pills of various other medicines, 60 bottles of liquid medicine, 30 IV saline bottles, 1,500 vials of injectable medicines, two syringes, 10 wound care kits, 40 surgical knives, and 20 sutures.

Photo via Ejan

The clinic’s official licence, registered under the name Keharam Clinic, reportedly expired on December 31, 2024. Boonwiwat was listed as the licence holder, but he admitted that he did not hold a medical licence. He said he had previously hired two doctors, Dr Amnuay and Dr Jakkrit, to operate medical services.

After the employment contracts expired, he renamed the clinic Doctor Phong Clinic and opened another clinic, Doctor Wut Clinic, for Nattawut to run. They issued medical certificates and prescriptions under the names of Dr Amnuay and Dr Jakkrit.

Photo via Ejan

Boonwiwat claimed he had been warned that Nattawut’s clinic would be raided by authorities, so he closed it down and asked Nattawut to work with him instead.

According to a report on Channel 7, officials had attempted to raid the two illegal clinics several times before, but the pair were tipped off and avoided arrest.

The two men now face six charges, including operating a medical facility without a licensed practitioner, practising medicine without registration or permission, forging and using fake documents, selling medicine without a licence, and possessing controlled medicines without permission.

Photo via ThaiRath

